Technology News
loading

The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships

The free update was introduced this week, alongside the High School Years expansion pack.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 29 July 2022 17:36 IST
The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships

Photo Credit: Electronic Arts/ Maxis

The new Sims 4 update has launched alongside the High School Years expansion pack

Highlights
  • The ageing bug is only affecting players using “short” or “long” lifespan
  • Both ageing and incestual relationship bugs are being investigated
  • The new Sims 4 update adds the option to choose sexual orientation

The Sims 4 introduced a free update this week, which is reportedly causing super-fast ageing and incestual relationships. The news comes from a PC Gamer report, which suggests that the latest patch was shipped with a bug, ahead of the High School Years expansion launch. The download was intended to bring back notable features from Sims 3, including curved walls, body hair, and new fears and wants. EA-owned developer Maxis has acknowledged the glitch and is working towards a solution.

Reports from The Sims 4 community website that the rapid ageing bug is only affecting those who use the “short” or “long” lifespan options for their Sims. Those checking the “normal” category seem to be unaffected by this glitch. One individual on Twitter claims that their entire Sims household ages within minutes. “Kids are teens and young adults are almost elders. None of their birthdays was coming up. What can I do to fix this?” reads the tweet.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, another player opened up about their experience with the new Sims 4 update. The attached screenshot reveals an older woman who suddenly wanted to start a relationship with her son. This bug came with the newly added Wants feature, which prompts Sims with certain goals or things they wish to do. The system was available in past Sims games and is now causing characters to chase after a family member. A post on the EA bug support thread reads, “The new Wants system has given my sim the 'want' to ask his twin sister to be his girlfriend.”

A Sims developer has acknowledged these reports on Twitter saying, “I just wanted to acknowledge that the Want to date a family member is something we know about, we've reproduced ourselves, we're working on it.” The official Sims Twitter handle also addressed the situation by asking players to temporarily play with the “normal” lifespan option on, and creating new saves as they work towards a solution.

This new update comes with the High School Years expansion pack, which adds new decorations, experiences, in-person classes and teachers, and a lot more to Sims 4. The update also included the ability to pick a sexual orientation via a toggle. These parameters can be accessed right at the beginning, when the player creates their virtual character. You could cycle between genders, romantic attractions, and what gender you would like to explore casual sex with.

The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack is now available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the sims 4, sims 4 glitch, sims 4 bug, sims 4 update, sims 4 ageing, sims 4 incest, the sims 4 high school years expansion, ea, electronic arts, maxis, pc, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one, sims 4 sexual orientation
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review: Powerful, Effective Home Cleaning

Related Stories

The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams 
  2. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  3. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  4. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  8. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
  2. Vivo Y02s Live Images Leaked; Offers Glimpse at Colour Options, Design: Report
  3. Vivo V25 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB RAM
  4. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams, to Report in Office Once Every Quarter 
  5. Celsius Users Under Phishing Risks as Already Troubled Firm Now Faces Data Breach Scandal
  6. Sony Sees Profit Rise on Music, Films; Says People Playing Less Games as COVID-19 Restrictions Decrease
  7. Backbone One PlayStation Edition Controller for iPhone Launched, Sony Adds 1440p Support to PS5
  8. OnePlus Ace Pro Teased to Feature 150W Fast Charging, Live Images Surface Online
  9. UK Law Commission Proposes Changes to Accommodate Crypto Into Property Laws
  10. Tomb Raider Film Rights Go Up for Auction Following MGM Exit: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.