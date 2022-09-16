Resident Evil Village DLC, Winters' Expansion releases on October 28. Capcom dropped a trailer for the expansion, at the Tokyo Game Show, held Thursday, revealing the major additions coming to its newest survival-horror title. The DLC brings a third-person mode to Resident Evil Village, alongside a “Shadows of Rose“ story campaign and new characters and stages in the Mercenaries mode. Those who don't own the main game can purchase the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a bundle comprising all the content, launching October 28, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC.

Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion – Third-person mode

The DLC's first major feature is the highly-requested third-person mode, which as the name implies, shifts the camera to an over-the-shoulder perspective. Fans will be able to recognise this camera angle from the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, which brings some added shakiness during tense chase sequences. Ethan Winters can now be seen in action with new animations that weren't present at launch. This includes the newly added kick and guard actions, which were added to the newer, first-person RE games. “–experience a new sense of fear from this fresh perspective,” says the video voiceover.

Resident Evil Village: Winters' Expansion – Shadows of Rose

The Winters' Expansion DLC brings a fully-playable Shadows of Rose side-story to the mix. Presented in a third-person perspective, the campaign follows Rosemary Winters — Ethan's daughter — 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village. Exploring the warped and twisted realm of the fungal root, Megamycete, Rose must conquer her fears and fend off incoming zombie-like foes.

However, even a single attack from these enemies is fatal, throwing healing herbs and other buffs out of the window. One bite — in this case, suction — is enough to get you killed. To balance the combat, Rose is equipped with an icy elemental attack, that lets her freeze enemies, causing them to slow down and creating opportunities for headshots.

Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion – Mercenaries

The final piece of content is “The Mercenaries Additional Orders.” Players will step into the shoes of Resident Evil Village's antagonists, and wreak havoc on armed werewolves. The new expansion lets you play as Lady Dimitrescu and Lord Heisenberg, who wield unique abilities in battle. In the Winters' Expansion trailer, the tall vampire lady can be seen applying lipstick, while mutant Heisenberg smokes a big cigar — adding to their character.

Furthermore, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil Village will soon be playable on macOS, provided the system is equipped with an M1 or M2 chip. A Nintendo Switch version is also launching on October 28, albeit it is a cloud version, letting players stream the game onto their handheld devices. Internet connection will be required throughout playtime.

Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion and its Gold Edition bundle launches on October 28, on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. On PC (Steam), the expansion is available for pre-order at Rs. 1,199.