Technology News
loading

Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced by Capcom, Set for March 2023 Release

Resident Evil 4 Remake will feature updated controls.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 June 2022 13:47 IST
Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced by Capcom, Set for March 2023 Release

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Capcom made the announcement during Sony’s State of Play event on Thursday

Highlights
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake will be a reimagining of the original story
  • The remake of RE4 is set after the events of Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released for next-gen consoles, PC

Resident Evil 4 Remake was announced during Sony's State of Play event on Thursday — and it is set to arrive in March 2023 on next-gen consoles and PC. There is also some PSVR2 content under development. This announcement was accompanied by a Resident Evil 4 Remake reveal trailer that showcased the game's upgraded graphics on PlayStation 5. Resident Evil 4 originally came out in 2005 to great success. It established itself as one of the classics of the survival horror genre that combined action and resource management elements that also greatly influenced future Resident Evil titles.

The PlayStation Blog post states that Resident Evil 4 Remake is being developed by Capcom to "achieve state-of-the-art quality" suitable for a survival horror game in 2023. There will be a "reimagining" of the game's storyline, while not drifting away from the original essence of the game. Along with improved graphics, Resident Evil 4 Remake will also feature updated controls. In recent years, Capcom has also released remakes of previous entries in the franchise, including 2019's Resident Evil 2 and 2020's Resident Evil 3.

The post also mentions the basic plot of the Resident Evil 4 Remake that appears to be untouched from the 2005 release. Set after the events of Resident Evil 2, which saw the destruction of Racoon City, survivor Leon S. Kennedy has been recruited to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the president of the United States of America. Kennedy tracks her to a European village where something is terribly wrong with the villagers. Thus ensues an unsparing rescue mission on Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on March 24, 2023.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Resident Evil 4 Remake, RE4 Remake, Resident Evil 4, RE4, Resident Evil, Capcom, PlayStation 5, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Regulating Online Hate Will Have Unintended, but Predictable, Consequences
WhatsApp Testing Unread Chats Filter, Spotted Working on Ability to View Poll Results

Related Stories

Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced by Capcom, Set for March 2023 Release
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  2. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  9. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  10. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  5. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Scientists Develop New Compound That May Help Fight Elusive Cancer Types
  8. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  9. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  10. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.