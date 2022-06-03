Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced by Capcom, Set for March 2023 Release

Resident Evil 4 Remake was announced during Sony's State of Play event on Thursday — and it is set to arrive in March 2023 on next-gen consoles and PC. There is also some PSVR2 content under development. This announcement was accompanied by a Resident Evil 4 Remake reveal trailer that showcased the game's upgraded graphics on PlayStation 5. Resident Evil 4 originally came out in 2005 to great success. It established itself as one of the classics of the survival horror genre that combined action and resource management elements that also greatly influenced future Resident Evil titles.

The PlayStation Blog post states that Resident Evil 4 Remake is being developed by Capcom to "achieve state-of-the-art quality" suitable for a survival horror game in 2023. There will be a "reimagining" of the game's storyline, while not drifting away from the original essence of the game. Along with improved graphics, Resident Evil 4 Remake will also feature updated controls. In recent years, Capcom has also released remakes of previous entries in the franchise, including 2019's Resident Evil 2 and 2020's Resident Evil 3.

The post also mentions the basic plot of the Resident Evil 4 Remake that appears to be untouched from the 2005 release. Set after the events of Resident Evil 2, which saw the destruction of Racoon City, survivor Leon S. Kennedy has been recruited to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the president of the United States of America. Kennedy tracks her to a European village where something is terribly wrong with the villagers. Thus ensues an unsparing rescue mission on Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on March 24, 2023.