Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 — the remakes of Capcom's original titles — are set to get graphical updates for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Gamers will be able to take advantage of the new hardware on current-generation consoles including higher framerate, ray tracing, and 3D audio, while PS5 gamers will also get DualSense support. The updates to the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 will be free for gamers who already own copies of these titles.

Capcom announced the upcoming updates to Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on its website on Tuesday. Gamers who had purchased the games on PlayStation 4 will be eligible for a free upgrade through the PS4 to digital PlayStation 5 upgrade option, while those who owned the titles for Xbox One can use the Xbox Smart Delivery system to get the current generation console versions of the game. Meanwhile, PC users will simply receive an upgrade patch when the update is ready.

The graphical updates for Xbox Series S/X and PS5 will add support for high frame rate (PC gamers already have access to unlocked framerates) and 3D audio on these consoles, while PS5 owners will also get Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback. Meanwhile, current generation consoles and PC owners will all get ray tracing support.

According to Capcom, the graphical updates will not bring new gameplay content to these titles. Resident Evil 2 (Review) is a 2019 remake of the original 1998 title for the original PlayStation console, with a score of 91 based on 85 critic reviews on Metacritic. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 has a score of 79 based on 83 critic reviews, while Resident Evil 7 — the first game in the Resident Evil series to feature a first-person environment— has a score of 86 based on 100 critic reviews on Metacritic.

Capcom hasn't provided a release date for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X remasters of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7.