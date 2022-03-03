Technology News
Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 to Receive Upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Gamers who own the original titles will receive free upgrades, according to Capcom.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2022 19:24 IST
Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 7 was the first game in the series to feature a first-person environment

Highlights
  • Three Resident Evil titles will support current-generation consoles
  • The upgrades will add higher framerates and ray tracing support
  • The graphical updates won’t add new Resident Evil gameplay content

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 — the remakes of Capcom's original titles — are set to get graphical updates for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Gamers will be able to take advantage of the new hardware on current-generation consoles including higher framerate, ray tracing, and 3D audio, while PS5 gamers will also get DualSense support. The updates to the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 will be free for gamers who already own copies of these titles.

Capcom announced the upcoming updates to Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on its website on Tuesday. Gamers who had purchased the games on PlayStation 4 will be eligible for a free upgrade through the PS4 to digital PlayStation 5 upgrade option, while those who owned the titles for Xbox One can use the Xbox Smart Delivery system to get the current generation console versions of the game. Meanwhile, PC users will simply receive an upgrade patch when the update is ready.

The graphical updates for Xbox Series S/X and PS5 will add support for high frame rate (PC gamers already have access to unlocked framerates) and 3D audio on these consoles, while PS5 owners will also get Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback. Meanwhile, current generation consoles and PC owners will all get ray tracing support.

According to Capcom, the graphical updates will not bring new gameplay content to these titles. Resident Evil 2 (Review) is a 2019 remake of the original 1998 title for the original PlayStation console, with a score of 91 based on 85 critic reviews on Metacritic. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 has a score of 79 based on 83 critic reviews, while Resident Evil 7 — the first game in the Resident Evil series to feature a first-person environment— has a score of 86 based on 100 critic reviews on Metacritic.

Capcom hasn't provided a release date for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X remasters of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2

    • Good
    • Looks great
    • Great controls
    • Solid story
    • Bad
    • Minor visual inconsistencies
    Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil 2 review
    Genre Survival horror
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    Series Resident Evil
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Resident Evil 3

    Resident Evil 3

    Genre Survival horror
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    Series Resident Evil
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

    Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

    Genre Survival horror
    Platform Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    Series Resident Evil
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7, Capcom
    David Delima
    David Delima
