Ram Setu The Run: Akshay Kumar Movie Becomes Endless Runner Mobile Game for Android, iOS

Players can pick between Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Satyadev Kancharana’s characters in the movie.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 18:24 IST
Ram Setu The Run: Akshay Kumar Movie Becomes Endless Runner Mobile Game for Android, iOS

Photo Credit: Dot9 Games

Ram Setu: The Run is now available to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Highlights
  • The game occasionally spawns jeeps to drive and drones that attack you
  • Collected diamonds can be used to purchase outfits
  • Akshay Kumar-led Ram Setu movie releases October 25 in theatres

Ram Setu just got an official mobile game. In a partnership between nCore Games and Amazon Prime Video, the Akshay Kumar-led action-adventure movie has received an endless runner game. Ram Setu: The Run comes from Mumbai-based developer Dot9 Games, boasting local split-screen multiplayer, cinematic elements, and cinematic visuals inspired by the upcoming movie — releasing October 25, in theatres. Ram Setu: The Run is now available to download for free on Android and iOS devices.

nCore's latest mobile game features traditional endless runner elements, featuring obstacles that one needs to jump or roll through. Ram Setu: The Run draws inspiration from the movie to add spinning blades, explosive barrels, and trucks bashing in from the sides, urging players to switch up their strategy. This is adding to the random thugs popping in, who can be knocked out by timing a down swipe — sending your character into a flying kick attack. Players can choose between the three leading roles of Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), Sandra (Jacqueline Fernandez), or AP (Satyadev Kancharana). The last two can be unlocked using gold earned via playthrough.

The mechanics draw inspiration from titles like Temple Run, adding magnets for easy pickings, a shield, and score multipliers. Each of the three characters can be upgraded for tougher runs in the future and can be dressed in windproof gear. The latter can be purchased using diamonds, a rare in-game commodity. Additionally, Ram Setu: The Run often spawns jeeps, which understandably, grants speed and lets you smash through obstacles. However, it is limited to only two hits. Then there are drones, shooting down lasers, which can be avoided by a simple screen swipe.

“Ram Setu: The Run is our attempt at marrying our prowess in game development with a blockbuster IP to bring a polished, entertaining gaming experience that anyone can just pick up and play,” said Deepak Ail, Co-Founder and CEO, Dot9 Games, in a prepared statement. “To further underscore our commitment to that, our team has worked hard to ensure it is optimised well enough to be playable even on low-end smartphones as well as tablets. Gaming is for everyone and Ram Setu: The Run is our effort in making that a reality.”

Ram Setu: The Run is out now on Android and iOS. The Akshay Kumar-led Ram Setu movie releases the day after Diwali, October 25, in theatres.

Ram Setu: The Run

Ram Setu: The Run

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
Modes Single-player, Two-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Further reading: ram setu, ram setu game, ram setu endless runner, ram setu the run, akshay kumar, jacqueline fernandez, ncore games, dot9 games, amazon prime video, bollywood, android, ios
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
