Rainbow Six Mobile Announced, Ubisoft Opens Registration on Android and iOS

Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 April 2022 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

A total of 10 operators have been confirmed for Rainbow Six Mobile

Highlights
  • Rainbow Six Mobile is getting Bank and Border maps
  • Rainbow Six Mobile will feature a new control system
  • It is being developed by a Ubisoft Montréal-based dev team

Ubisoft has announced that it is developing a Rainbow Six game for iOS and Android. The new game is titled Rainbow Six Mobile and has been in the works for over three years. It is being developed with the aim to bring the tactical first-person shooter (FPS) experience of Rainbow Six Siege to mobile devices. The game is being designed by a Montreal-based dev team that has "rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind." Rainbow Six Mobile will feature the same core gameplay as Rainbow Six Siege with two teams of five players competing over different objectives.

The new game's announcement was made by Ubisoft on their official website. Rainbow Six Mobile is aiming to be the best tactical shooter game on iOS and Android mobiles, when the complete build of the game is eventually released. The developers have adapted the tactical and immersive FPS gameplay of Siege for mobile devices with a newly developed control system, user interface, and in-game presentation. It is being developed to offer short and accessible bursts of tactical gameplay that new players can enjoy.

So far, five Attacking Operators have been confirmed for Rainbow Six Mobile, including Ash, Sledge, Twitch, Thermite, and Hibana. The list of confirmed Defending Operators includes Caveira, Bandit, Smoke, Valkyrie, and Mute. As of now, the game features two classic Rainbow Six Seige maps, Bank and Border, that have been adapted for mobile. Ubisoft is planning to add more maps to the game before its final version is released.

In the coming weeks, Ubisoft is planning to host live tests of Rainbow Six Mobile to improve the game with feedback from real players. You can register to receive updates on the game and a chance to participate in the upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha.

Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
