Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited Time Challenges, Special Rewards

New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards

New State Mobile Play Erangel 2051 Event will last until March 30.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 March 2022 16:13 IST
New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton

New State Mobile’s March update was released in collaboration with McLaren Automotive

Highlights
  • New State Mobile players can earn Pass Tokens and more
  • Krafton will select the winners at the end of the event
  • New State Mobile recently got a McLaren 765LT update

New State Mobile (formerly PUBG New State) recently released its March update for Android and iOS that brought the McLaren 765LT supercar to the game. This update also introduced a new location to the Erangel 2051 map. To celebrate this change, Krafton has launched the Play Erangel 2051 event. The event adds two limited-time challenges to the game with special entrance criteria. Eligible New State Mobile players can participate in both of the challenges to earn various rewards. The winners will be based on the points earned by the end of the event.

Krafton shared the details regarding New State Mobile's Play Erangel 2051 event on their official website. The event began on March 24 at 2:30pm IST / 9:00am UTC and is set to last until March 30 at 5:29am IST / 11:59pm UTC. It features two limited-time challenges for players who drop in the Erangel 2051 map. Players can participate and win rewards in both of the challenges.

Erangel 2051 Challenge 1 details

New State Mobile will choose 500 players at random who were able to play Erangel 2051 four times a day for more than 3 days during the event. As a rewards, players can earn 50 Pass Tokens, two Erangel 200 percent BP Card, and three BP Random Boxes.

Erangel 2051 Challenge 2 details

Krafton will select 400 random players who were able to win Chicken Dinner in Erangel 2051 more than five times during the event period. They could earn 100 Pass Tokens, a Chicken Medal Bonus Card (+2), and two Royal Chest Tickets.

As mentioned earlier, Krafton will decide on the winners based on the players' stats at the end of the New State Mobile Play Erangel 2051 event. The rewards will be sent through in-game email starting from April 7 at 2:30pm IST / 9:00am UTC. Players should note that they might get disqualified if Krafton notices irregular in-game behaviour like intentional defeat.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PUBG New State Mobile, New State Mobile Play Erangel 2051, Krafton, PUBG, New State Mobile
    BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister
    Glance to Bring NFT Games on Lockscreen, Buys India’s Gambit Sports Firm

    Related Stories

    New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
    2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
    3. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
    4. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
    5. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
    6. BSNL 4G to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G by Other Telcos Launching By Year-End
    7. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
    8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
    9. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
    10. Apple Said to Be Working on Hardware Subscription Service for iPhone
    #Latest Stories
    1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Lamborghini With Latest Update, Players Can Now Access 8 New Skins
    2. Apple Says Resolved iMessage Issues After Third Services Outage This Week
    3. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    4. Ukraine War Has Potential to Speed Up Digital Currency Adoption: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
    5. Glance to Bring NFT Games on Lockscreen, Buys India’s Gambit Sports Firm
    6. New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards
    7. BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister
    8. Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April
    9. US Postal Service Doubles Number of EV Delivery Trucks in Initial Order
    10. WhatsApp Starts Testing Darker Theme for iOS, Fixes Bugs on Desktop
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.