  New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In Game Items, More on April 21

New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21

Squad members can jump into a quick Among Us-themed game before matches next week.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2022 19:19 IST
New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21

Photo Credit: Krafton

Gamers can complete missions to gain Among Us themed content in New State Mobile

Highlights
  • New State Mobile has partnered with Among Us creator Innersloth
  • The battle royale game will also add Among Us-themed cosmetic items
  • New State Mobile was previously known as PUBG New State

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) has announced a collaboration with Redmond-based gaming firm Innersloth, to bring new content themed around the popular Among Us game to the battle royale title for smartphones. New State Mobile publisher Krafton says it will add a new mini game themed around Among Us, special cosmetic items, in-game props, and a special Among Us-themed event with rewards that can be earned by completing missions in the game. The Among Us-themed content will be available from April 21 to May 19, according to Krafton.

As part of an upcoming update to New State Mobile (Review), Krafton will add a mini game themed around Among Us. As part of the mini game which can be played after entering Troi's starting island, squad members must identify one member randomly assigned as the Impostor, who can eliminate others with weapons. Krafton says players can participate in a “quick game” of Among Us before starting a match.

As part of the collaboration with Innersloth, Krafton is also bringing Among Us-themed cosmetic items to New State Mobile, including mask, coat, innerwear, backpack, weapons, and vehicles. These can be acquired via special themed crates that can be purchased using in-game currency. The publisher will also add Among Us-themed Crewmate-themed props across Troi's starting island, as well as the Anchorville and Chester points of interest.

Starting from April 21, gamers will also be able to participate in a special in-game event with multiple missions — completing them will grant gamers Among Us-themed content which can be added to their profiles, including a profile frame, title, icon, and more. These missions are likely to be available until the final date provided by Krafton — May 19.

New State Mobile isn't the first title to partner with the creators of Among Us. Last month, the game added content in collaboration with Ratchet and Clank and Halo. Last year, Among Us announced special content for the game, as part of a collaboration with Riot Games to celebrate the release of its first animated series, Arcane.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

  • Good
  • PC-like gameplay
  • New weapons, cars, and maps
  • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
  • Much better graphics and lighting
  • Futuristic elements
  • Bad
  • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
  • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
  • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
Modes Multiplayer
Series PUBG
PEGI Rating 12+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: New State Mobile, Krafton, Among Us, Innersloth
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo X80 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing; May Pack Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM

