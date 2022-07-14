Technology News
PUBG: Battlegrounds Introduces Deston Map for PC, Gameplay Trailer Out

Deston brings elevator-like ziplines called Ascenders to PUBG: Battlegrounds.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 14 July 2022 12:19 IST
PUBG: Battlegrounds Introduces Deston Map for PC, Gameplay Trailer Out

Photo Credit: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Deston gameplay trailer is an action-packed affair

Highlights
  • Deston introduces new weapons and vehicles to PUBG: Battlegrounds
  • The map is home to the tallest skyscraper in PUBG history
  • Deston releases for consoles on July 21

PUBG: Battlegrounds has launched Deston, its new map and the first one to be released since the battle royale game went free-to-play earlier this year, for PC. The game's official Twitter handle confirmed the news with a tweet that read: “Deston and Update 18.2 are now live on PC servers. Can you win a Chicken Dinner on day one of the new map? Also make sure you check out the new updated info about Deston at https://pubg.info/DESTON_tw_liveserver.” Console users will, however, need to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the map as Deston is out July 21, nearly a week later, for Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, and  PlayStation 5.

The official YouTube channel for PUBG: Battlegrounds also shared a trailer for Deston to give users an idea of what to expect from the map. The two-minute 42-second Deston gameplay trailer is an action-packed affair, which features some impressive visuals and transports us to a dangerous place where “no squad has gone before”. Given the game's genre, some of the sequences are — unsurprisingly — not meant for the faint-hearted.

Deston introduces Ascenders, vertical mechanized zip lines to help players scale heights, to the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe. Simply put, these are elevators without any walls, ceiling, or floor. Deston also offers new vehicles, such as the Pillar Car, and a ton of new weapons, like the MP9 SMG and the 012 shotgun.

PUBG: Battlegrounds' new map Deston is set in a location that features a unique mix of rich vegetation in some areas, and massive cities in others as it was once hit by a massive hurricane. Deston is also home to Ripton, a downtown area that offers one of the game's largest sprawls despite being submerged in water. The map is also home to the tallest skyscraper in PUBG history.

Deston, PUBG: Battlegrounds' new map, is out now for PC and will be available July 21 for Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: PUBG Battlegrounds, Deston, PC, Deston release date, Deston trailer, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation
Tesla Battery Supplier Panasonic to Build $4 Billion EV Plant in Kansas, Aims to Create 4,000 Jobs
NASA’s James Webb Telescope Could Make Discoveries Yet to Be Imagined, Astronomers Say

