Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 Receiving Variable Refresh Rate Update; Spider Man, Call of Duty: Vanguard, More Getting Support Patch

PS5 Receiving Variable Refresh Rate Update; Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Vanguard, More Getting Support Patch

Sony will be rolling out the update for all PlayStation 5 units globally this week.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 April 2022 17:46 IST
PS5 Receiving Variable Refresh Rate Update; Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Vanguard, More Getting Support Patch

Photo Credit: Sony

Future PS5 games may offer VRR support at launch

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 users can toggle this option from Screen and Video setting
  • VRR will be automatically activated when connected to compatible TVs
  • PS5 users can turn on this option for games without native VRR support

PS5 has started getting variable refresh rate (VRR) support from Monday, April 25 as part of console update rolling out globally this week. So far, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Resident Evil Village, and more games are confirmed to receive this patch. You can also opt to apply VRR to PlayStation 5 games that do not support it for the time being, though it might not work as intended for some games.

Sony confirmed the global rollout for VRR support through an official blog post. This new PlayStation 5 feature will work with HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors. The VRR technology is designed to improve the visual performance of games by minimising screen tearing and frame pacing issues. It achieves this feat by dynamically syncing the "refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output." This is expected to deliver crisp visuals and reduce input lag. Sony has confirmed that past PS5 games will receive a VRR support patch and future games might include it at launch.

List of PS5 games with VRR support at launch

Once you have downloaded the console update for your PS5, VRR support will be automatically enabled for these games if your console is connected to compatible TVs or monitors. You can turn it off from the 'Screen and Video' option in the Settings menu.

Furthermore, you can activate VRR for PS5 games that currently do not support this feature. However, the final output may vary depending on the game that you are playing, the TV or monitor you have, or the visual mode you have selected for any particular game.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Good
  • Beautiful cinema
  • Well-written single-player campaign
  • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
  • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
  • Bad
  • Single-player campaign is way too short
  • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
  • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
  • Zombies mode is not ready yet
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5

  • Good
  • Dante and Nero play well
  • Looks good
  • Entertaining story
  • Bad
  • V isn't as fun to play as Dante or Nero
  • Lots of loading screens
Read detailed Capcom Devil May Cry 5 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Devil May Cry
PEGI Rating 18+
Dirt 5

Dirt 5

Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Colin McRae Rally and Dirt
PEGI Rating 12+
Godfall

Godfall

Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  • Good
  • Fight choreography, cinematography is wonderful
  • Upgraded stealth mechanics
  • Swinging is thrilling
  • Fun suits, Spider-Verse look
  • Relevance of story
  • Extensive photo mode
  • Bad
  • Not original enough
  • Repetitive gameplay
  • Game padding despite short length
  • Unconvincing stealth gameplay
  • Unrealistic in parts
  • Bugs, game freezing / crashes
  • India pricing is a joke
Read detailed Sony Spider-Man: Miles Morales review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village

Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 16+
Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege

  • Good
  • Impeccable moment to moment gunplay
  • Fantastic sense of tension
  • Great gadgets and guns
  • Bad
  • Dismal single-player
  • Poor player progression
  • Not enough content
Read detailed Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
PEGI Rating 18+
Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division

  • Good
  • Solid gunplay
  • Robust RPG mechanics
  • Dark Zone is deviously brilliant
  • Bad
  • Under-utilised story
Read detailed Ubisoft Tom Clancy's The Division review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's The Division
PEGI Rating 18+
Advertisement
Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard

Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, Sony, PlayStation 5 variable refresh rate, PS5 Variable Refresh Rate, PS5 VRR, Call of Duty Vanguard, Astros Playroom, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Deathloop, Destiny 2, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Dirt 5, Godfall, Marvels Spider Man, Spider Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Tiny Tinas Wonderlands, Rainbow Six Siege, Tribes of Midgard
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Uber Admits to Claims It Misled Australian Consumers About Ride Fare Estimates, Cancellation Fees
Standard Chartered Bank Joins Other Lenders in Metaverse, Acquires Land in The Sandbox

Related Stories

PS5 Receiving Variable Refresh Rate Update; Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Vanguard, More Getting Support Patch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  10. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.