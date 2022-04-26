PS5 has started getting variable refresh rate (VRR) support from Monday, April 25 as part of console update rolling out globally this week. So far, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Resident Evil Village, and more games are confirmed to receive this patch. You can also opt to apply VRR to PlayStation 5 games that do not support it for the time being, though it might not work as intended for some games.

Sony confirmed the global rollout for VRR support through an official blog post. This new PlayStation 5 feature will work with HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors. The VRR technology is designed to improve the visual performance of games by minimising screen tearing and frame pacing issues. It achieves this feat by dynamically syncing the "refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output." This is expected to deliver crisp visuals and reduce input lag. Sony has confirmed that past PS5 games will receive a VRR support patch and future games might include it at launch.

List of PS5 games with VRR support at launch

Once you have downloaded the console update for your PS5, VRR support will be automatically enabled for these games if your console is connected to compatible TVs or monitors. You can turn it off from the 'Screen and Video' option in the Settings menu.

Furthermore, you can activate VRR for PS5 games that currently do not support this feature. However, the final output may vary depending on the game that you are playing, the TV or monitor you have, or the visual mode you have selected for any particular game.