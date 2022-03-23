Sony has announced that it will release Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for PlayStation 5 soon. This feature is said to enhance the visual performance of games on the PS5. The company has confirmed that the already released PS5 games will be able to support VRR through a game patch. Furthermore, future releases are expected to feature VRR support at launch. The announcement was accompanied by the release of the system software updates for PS5 and PS4, along with PS App and PS Remote Play updates.

The announcement, shared on PlayStation's official blog, mentions that VRR support is planned to be getting released in the coming months. This technology is claimed to offer a drastically enhanced visual performance by dynamically syncing the refresh rate of the connected display to that of the PS5 console. VRR is said to minimise or eliminate frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Sony mentions that this technology will only work with HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and monitors.

Additionally, it is planning to add an option that will allow gamers to enable VRR with games that do not support this feature. Both VRR and this additional option can be turned on or off as required. As the VRR technology is in its early stages, Sony clarified that "results may vary depending on the TV you're using and game you're playing."

Sony has also started rolling out system software updates for the PS5 and PS4. The updates bring several fan-requested features, including the ability to create Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4. The PS5 consoles are also receiving UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards. PS App users can now also create Open and Closed Parties. The app is even getting an updated Game Base UI to stay consistent with the PS5. Furthermore, the PS Remote Play mobile app is receiving a 'dark mode' based on users' phone settings and new Screen Reader languages for both iOS and Android.