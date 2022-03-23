Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now

PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now

PS5’s Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support is only functional with HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and monitors.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 March 2022 18:54 IST
PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now

Photo Credit: PlayStatioin

PS5 is getting a new Game Base UI with the new system software update

Highlights
  • PS5 and PS4 are getting the option to create Open and Closed Parties
  • PS App and PS Remote Play are also receiving new features
  • VRR is going to be compatible with already released PS5 games

Sony has announced that it will release Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for PlayStation 5 soon. This feature is said to enhance the visual performance of games on the PS5. The company has confirmed that the already released PS5 games will be able to support VRR through a game patch. Furthermore, future releases are expected to feature VRR support at launch. The announcement was accompanied by the release of the system software updates for PS5 and PS4, along with PS App and PS Remote Play updates.

The announcement, shared on PlayStation's official blog, mentions that VRR support is planned to be getting released in the coming months. This technology is claimed to offer a drastically enhanced visual performance by dynamically syncing the refresh rate of the connected display to that of the PS5 console. VRR is said to minimise or eliminate frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Sony mentions that this technology will only work with HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and monitors.

Additionally, it is planning to add an option that will allow gamers to enable VRR with games that do not support this feature. Both VRR and this additional option can be turned on or off as required. As the VRR technology is in its early stages, Sony clarified that "results may vary depending on the TV you're using and game you're playing."

Sony has also started rolling out system software updates for the PS5 and PS4. The updates bring several fan-requested features, including the ability to create Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4. The PS5 consoles are also receiving UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards. PS App users can now also create Open and Closed Parties. The app is even getting an updated Game Base UI to stay consistent with the PS5. Furthermore, the PS Remote Play mobile app is receiving a 'dark mode' based on users' phone settings and new Screen Reader languages for both iOS and Android.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Advertisement
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 variable refresh rate, PlayStation 4, Sony, PlayStation System Software update, PS5, PS4, PS5 Update, PS5 Variable Refresh Rate, PS4 Update
    Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile
    How to Enable Netflix Access Bundled With Your Airtel Postpaid Connection

    Related Stories

    PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
    2. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
    3. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
    4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
    5. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
    6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
    7. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Reportedly Scheduled for April 7
    8. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
    9. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 28: All You Need to Know
    10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak, May Come With No Charger
    #Latest Stories
    1. PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now
    2. Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile
    3. Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup
    4. Tencent Posts Slowest-Ever Sale Rise in Q4, Regulation Impact Set to Ease
    5. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
    6. Uber Launches Advisory Council to Address Drivers' Concerns in India
    7. PUBG Developer Krafton Teams Up With Solana Blockchain, Likely to Add Crypto and NFT Twist to Games
    8. Avatar 2 Teaser Trailer to Debut in Front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Screenings: Report
    9. Apex Legends Leak Allegedly Reveals Unannounced Heroes, Maps, Weapons, and More From Next 9 Seasons
    10. Russia Could Consider Using the Digital Ruble as Reserve Currency to Boost Economy
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.