PlayStation 5 Slim: YouTuber Builds One That's Only 2cm Thick

And it allegedly offers improved thermal performance — though at a significant cost.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 June 2022 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: DIY Perks/ YouTube

The PlayStation 5 'Slim' uses a water-channelling cooling system made from copper sheeting

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 'Slim' has a 1.9cm thick copper casing
  • It is said to reach core temperatures of up to 65 degrees Celsius
  • The PlayStation 5 'Slim' uses an external power brick

Sony has the habit of releasing a slim version of its PlayStation consoles a couple of years after their initial releases. The PlayStation 5, released in 2020, is now a couple of years old, so it might soon get its makeover too. However, it appears a YouTuber has beaten Sony to the punch by creating his own DIY PlayStation 5 'Slim'. He has downsized the console to a thickness of just 1.9cm. In comparison, the original PS5 has a thickness of 10.4cm. Of course, there are caveats — the biggest of which have to do with cost and power.

YouTuber Mattew Perks from the channel DIY Perks has been successful in his attempt to build the "world's first PlayStation 5 Slim." Measuring 39×26×10.4cm in dimensions, the PS5 is the largest gaming console by Sony to date. So, Perks' first task was to tear down this console and get rid of any components that could be replaced with something slimmer. Unsurprisingly, he had to remove the bulk of its steel shrouding and CPU heatsink. He then installed a custom water-channelling cooling system, made from copper sheeting, with the sheet supposedly costing $240 (roughly Rs. 19,000). The PS5 costs $499 / Rs. 49,990.

Perks' next challenge was to remove the sizeable internal power supply to trim the PS5's thickness. He then replaced it with an external power brick — an elegant solution, to say the least. The PS4 Slim, the one made by Sony, has an internal power supply. That said, in my opinion, it greatly improves the aesthetic appeal of the new PS5 'Slim' console. Finally, all the remaining essential parts were squeezed into a 1.9cm thin copper box.

Perks' first attempt to run the PS5 'Slim' resulted in the console overheating. After some amends when the PS5 'Slim' eventually ran, it supposedly provided better thermal performance than the original PS5 console. According to the temperature measurements taken by Perks while running Horizon Forbidden West, his PS5 'Slim' reached a processor temperature of about 65 degrees Celsius, RAM temperature of 52 degrees Celsius, and VRM temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the original PS5 allegedly reaches processor, RAM, and VRM temperatures of 75, 94, and 71 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The original PS5 can be purchased from popular online and retail stores during monthly restocks. In fact, one of them happened Tuesday itself. There is no word from Sony about an official PS5 Slim. Yet.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
