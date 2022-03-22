Technology News
  PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre Orders on March 24

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24

PlayStation 5 available on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and more.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 March 2022 15:41 IST
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

PlayStation 5 standard edition retails for Rs. 49,990

Highlights
  • PS5 deliveries will begin on April 8
  • PlayStation 5 restock pre-orders open at 12pm noon
  • PS5 has been facing stock issues globally since launch

PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order in India on March 24 at 12pm IST (noon). Deliveries will begin from April 8. Sony officially announced the restock on the Sony Center website — ShopAtSC — while Amazon also confirmed the restock via a dedicated microsite. The upcoming restock for Sony's next-gen consoles will only have the standard PS5 on offer. As is the trend, expect other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Croma, among others to also make the PS5 available for pre-orders on March 24.

The March 24 restock comes a month after the last time the PlayStation 5 went on sale in India on February 22. As with earlier PS5 restocks, the console was sold out within minutes. According to the banner visible on ShopAtSC, customers will be able to order the PS5 on March 24 at 12pm IST (noon). The consoles will be delivered starting April 8, as per the listing on ShopAtSC. However, it seems that the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not be available to pre-order this time around.

Additionally, Amazon has also announced it will restock the PS5 at the same time. The e-commerce giant has not yet announced when it will begin deliveries of the console.

Flipkart, Games The Shop, Game Loot, Vijay Sales, and Croma are expected restock the next-gen console next week at the same time. Based on what we have seen in the past, it can be safely assumed that all these retailers will also be involved in the restock at the same time — March 24 at 12pm IST (noon).

PS5 standard edition is priced at Rs. 49,990. The disc-less version — PS5 Digital Edition — is priced at Rs. 39,990, but it may not be available to pre-order during the upcoming restock. Interested buyers are advised to call and inquire about the availability of the consoles from their neighbourhood store, in the off chance they have better luck there.

Customers will get a PlayStation 5 console and a DualSense controller within the box. Ever since it was launched in November 2020, it has faced constant stock issues globally. A very large number of eager customers are still waiting to get their hands on Sony's latest gaming console.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation, PS5 India Restock, PS5 Restock, PlayStation India, Sony India, Sony, ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, Croma, Games The Shop, Game Loot
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Getting Live Caption Feature, Bug Fixes, More With March Update

    PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
