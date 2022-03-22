PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24

PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order in India on March 24 at 12pm IST (noon). Deliveries will begin from April 8. Sony officially announced the restock on the Sony Center website — ShopAtSC — while Amazon also confirmed the restock via a dedicated microsite. The upcoming restock for Sony's next-gen consoles will only have the standard PS5 on offer. As is the trend, expect other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Croma, among others to also make the PS5 available for pre-orders on March 24.

The March 24 restock comes a month after the last time the PlayStation 5 went on sale in India on February 22. As with earlier PS5 restocks, the console was sold out within minutes. According to the banner visible on ShopAtSC, customers will be able to order the PS5 on March 24 at 12pm IST (noon). The consoles will be delivered starting April 8, as per the listing on ShopAtSC. However, it seems that the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not be available to pre-order this time around.

Additionally, Amazon has also announced it will restock the PS5 at the same time. The e-commerce giant has not yet announced when it will begin deliveries of the console.

Flipkart, Games The Shop, Game Loot, Vijay Sales, and Croma are expected restock the next-gen console next week at the same time. Based on what we have seen in the past, it can be safely assumed that all these retailers will also be involved in the restock at the same time — March 24 at 12pm IST (noon).

PS5 standard edition is priced at Rs. 49,990. The disc-less version — PS5 Digital Edition — is priced at Rs. 39,990, but it may not be available to pre-order during the upcoming restock. Interested buyers are advised to call and inquire about the availability of the consoles from their neighbourhood store, in the off chance they have better luck there.

Customers will get a PlayStation 5 console and a DualSense controller within the box. Ever since it was launched in November 2020, it has faced constant stock issues globally. A very large number of eager customers are still waiting to get their hands on Sony's latest gaming console.

