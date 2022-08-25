PS5 prices have been hiked by Sony in select markets, the company announced today. The Japanese tech giant has cited the global economic environment for the retail price increase. Sony added that it's seeing high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends. The PlayStation 5 retail prices in select markets of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Canada have been increased. Sony also added that the price for Sony's gaming console will remain unchanged in the US. No word if PS5 price in India is set to move. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony for comment.

In a blog post, Sony has announced that the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been increased. Sony said that the PS5 price hike comes because of the high global inflation rate and adverse currency trends.

PlayStation 5 new prices

PlayStation 5 in Europe is now priced EUR 549.99 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the Blu-ray edition, and EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the Digital Edition. The gaming console's price in the UK has been increased to GBP 479.99 (roughly Rs. 45,400) for the Blu-ray edition, and GBP 389.99 (roughly Rs. 36,900) for the PS5 digital edition. Earlier, the PS5 Blu-ray edition was priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 39,900), and the digital edition was priced at EUR 399.99 (roughly Rs. 31,200) in Europe. In UK, the console was priced at GBP 449.99 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the Blu-ray edition, and GBP 359.99 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The price has increased about 10 percent for the Blu-ray edition, and about 12 percent for the digital edition in Europe. In UK, the price has increased about 7 percent for the Blu-ray edition, and about 8 percent for the digital edition.

In Japan, the new price for the PlayStation 5 will be effective from September 15. Sony's gaming console is now priced JPY 60,478 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the Blu-ray edition, and JPY 49,478 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the Digital Edition. Both the prices in Japan include tax, according to Sony. The PS5 in China will now cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,100) for the Blu-ray edition, and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,800) for the Digital Edition. In Japan, the PS5 was originally priced at JPY 49,980 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the Blu-ray edition, and JPY 39,980 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the digital edition. The price has increased by about 21 percent for the Blu-ray edition, and about 24 percent for the digital edition in Japan.

The PlayStation 5's new price in Australia has been increased to AUD 799.95 (roughly Rs. 44,600) for the Blu-ray disc edition, and AUD 649.95 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the Digital Edition. In Australia, the PS5 Blu-ray edition was earlier priced at AUD 749.95 (roughly Rs. 41,800), and the digital edition was priced at AUD 599.95 (roughly Rs. 33,400). The price has increased by about 7 percent for the disc edition, and about 8 percent for the digital edition.

Sony has increased the prices in Mexico to MXN 14,999 (roughly Rs. 60,300) for the disc edition, and MXN 12,499 (roughly Rs. 50,300) for the digital-only edition.

In Canada, the prices for the PS5 have been increased to CAD 649.99 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the disc edition, and CAD 519.99 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the digital edition. Earlier, the PS5 Blu-ray edition was priced at CAD 629.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000), and the digital edition was priced at CAD 499.99 (roughly Rs. 30,900). The price has increased about 3 percent for the disc edition, and about 4 percent for the digital-only edition.