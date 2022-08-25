Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation

PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation

PlayStation 5 price in Europe will now start from EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 45,400).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 August 2022 16:30 IST
PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gagdets 360

PS5 price has increased by about 21 percent for the Blu-ray edition in Japan

Highlights
  • PS5 prices in the US will remain unchanged
  • No word on if PS5 price is rising in India
  • New PS5 price in most regions is effective immediately

PS5 prices have been hiked by Sony in select markets, the company announced today. The Japanese tech giant has cited the global economic environment for the retail price increase. Sony added that it's seeing high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends. The PlayStation 5 retail prices in select markets of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Canada have been increased. Sony also added that the price for Sony's gaming console will remain unchanged in the US. No word if PS5 price in India is set to move. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony for comment.

In a blog post, Sony has announced that the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been increased. Sony said that the PS5 price hike comes because of the high global inflation rate and adverse currency trends.

PlayStation 5 new prices

PlayStation 5 in Europe is now priced EUR 549.99 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the Blu-ray edition, and EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the Digital Edition. The gaming console's price in the UK has been increased to GBP 479.99 (roughly Rs. 45,400) for the Blu-ray edition, and GBP 389.99 (roughly Rs. 36,900) for the PS5 digital edition. Earlier, the PS5 Blu-ray edition was priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 39,900), and the digital edition was priced at EUR 399.99 (roughly Rs. 31,200) in Europe. In UK, the console was priced at GBP 449.99 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the Blu-ray edition, and GBP 359.99 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The price has increased about 10 percent for the Blu-ray edition, and about 12 percent for the digital edition in Europe. In UK, the price has increased about 7 percent for the Blu-ray edition, and about 8 percent for the digital edition.

In Japan, the new price for the PlayStation 5 will be effective from September 15. Sony's gaming console is now priced JPY 60,478 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the Blu-ray edition, and JPY 49,478 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the Digital Edition. Both the prices in Japan include tax, according to Sony. The PS5 in China will now cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,100) for the Blu-ray edition, and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,800) for the Digital Edition. In Japan, the PS5 was originally priced at JPY 49,980 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the Blu-ray edition, and JPY 39,980 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the digital edition. The price has increased by about 21 percent for the Blu-ray edition, and about 24 percent for the digital edition in Japan.

The PlayStation 5's new price in Australia has been increased to AUD 799.95 (roughly Rs. 44,600) for the Blu-ray disc edition, and AUD 649.95 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the Digital Edition. In Australia, the PS5 Blu-ray edition was earlier priced at AUD 749.95 (roughly Rs. 41,800), and the digital edition was priced at AUD 599.95 (roughly Rs. 33,400). The price has increased by about 7 percent for the disc edition, and about 8 percent for the digital edition.

Sony has increased the prices in Mexico to MXN 14,999 (roughly Rs. 60,300) for the disc edition, and MXN 12,499 (roughly Rs. 50,300) for the digital-only edition.

In Canada, the prices for the PS5 have been increased to CAD 649.99 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the disc edition, and CAD 519.99 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the digital edition. Earlier, the PS5 Blu-ray edition was priced at CAD 629.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000), and the digital edition was priced at CAD 499.99 (roughly Rs. 30,900). The price has increased about 3 percent for the disc edition, and about 4 percent for the digital-only edition.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PS5 UK price, PS5 Canada price, PS5 Australia price, PS5 Europe price, PS5 China price, PS5 Mexico price, Sony, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing
Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Related Stories

PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  5. Vivo Y35 4G Price in India, Offers Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Netflix Unveils September Release Date for Jamtara Season 2
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  8. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in September: Report
  10. Redmi Note 11SE With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC to Launch in India on August 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  2. PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation
  3. Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing
  4. Fossil of Giant Marine Lizard That Fed on Huge Prey Unearthed in Morocco
  5. Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report
  6. Ethereum Foundation Quadruples Bug Bounty to $1 Million Ahead of Merge Release
  7. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched With Colour Displays, Bluetooth Calling: Details
  8. Delhi High Court Rejects Appeals by WhatsApp, Facebook in CCI Probe Hearing: Report
  9. She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  10. Pinocchio Trailer Offers First Look at the Wooden-Puppet Boy in Action
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.