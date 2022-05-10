Technology News
Sony PS5 Sales Cross 19 Million, 2 Million Units Sold in Q4 2021

Sony wants to sell 18 million units of PS5 in the financial year 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 May 2022 17:10 IST
Sony PS5 Sales Cross 19 Million, 2 Million Units Sold in Q4 2021

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

Sony sold 2 million PlayStation 5 units in the last quarter

Highlights
  • PlayStation Plus subscribers slightly decreased as compared to last year
  • Monthly active users also decrease in this quarter
  • Sony said it faced supply chain disruption due to COVID-19

Sony has sold a total of over 19 million PlayStation 5 units since launch, the company's latest earnings report has revealed. The Japanese company revealed that it sold 2 million PlayStation 5 units in the quarter that ended on March 31 as compared to 3.3 million in last year's Q4. Furthermore, Sony sold 70.5 million PS4/PS5 titles, including 14.5 million first party games, as compared to 61.4 million a year ago, in the Q4 FY 2021. The number of titles sold in this quarter, however, are quite less in comparison with the previous quarter.

As per the Sony earnings report, the company has sold 19.3 million PS5 consoles since its launch. The company sold 2 million units in Q4 2021 as compared to 3.9 million in Q3 2021, and 3.3 million units in Q4 2020. The total number of PS5 consoles sold in FY 2020 was 7.8 million, and the ones sold in FY 2021 is 11.5 million. Sony sold about a lakh PS4 consoles in Q4 2021.

Similarly, Sony sold 70.5 million PS4/PS5 titles in Q4 2021, which is quite less than the 92.7 million titles sold in Q3 2021, but more than the 61.4 million sold in Q4 2020. The total number of PS4/PS5 titles sold in FY 2020 was 338.4 million as compared to 303.2 million in FY 2021.

As per a Reuters report, Sony is planning to sell 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles this business year (FY 2022). “What I can say now is that we can procure enough components for 18 million units," Hiroki Totoki, Sony's chief financial officer, was quoted as saying. However, the company said that it may be forced to revise that production target if there are new lockdowns in China to control the spread of COVID-19. It blames the pandemic for its struggle with supply chain disruptions for its performance in FY 2021.

Furthermore, the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers and monthly active users on PlayStation Network remained similar in the Q4 2021 and Q4 2020. The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers in Q4 2021 was 47.4 million as compared to 47.6 million a year ago. The monthly active users decreased from 109 million in Q4 2020 to 106 million in Q4 2021.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Sony PlayStation 5 Sales, PlayStation 5 Sales, PlayStation 5, Sony, Sony Games, Sony Earnings Report
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook Owner Meta Criticises German Antitrust Order to Curb Data Collection, Calls it ‘Clearly Flawed’

