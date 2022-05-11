Technology News
  • PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, Gran Turismo 7 Bundle to Be Available on May 13

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, Gran Turismo 7 Bundle to Be Available on May 13

PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-orders via ShoptAtSC and several other online platforms.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 May 2022 14:04 IST
Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

PlayStation 5 (with Blu-ray disc) is priced at Rs. 49,990

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 restock pre-orders open at 12pm noon
  • Other websites are expected to open pre-booking as well
  • PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39,990

PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order in India on Friday, May 13 at 12pm IST (noon). Those interested in getting their hands on the next-generation gaming console from Sony have three choices: the Blu-ray equipped PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle. There is currently no information on the shipping and delivery date as of now. While the new PS5 India restock was announced on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC, the flagship console is expected to be available on other websites including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital among others.

The May 13 restock development comes almost three weeks after the PlayStation 5 went on sale in India on April 22. According to the banner on ShopAtSC, customers will be able to pre-book PlayStation 5 at Rs. 49,990, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Digital Edition at Rs. 39,990, and PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle at Rs. 54,490.

The last of them offers the Blu-ray PS5 and Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition. Given Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 4,999, the PS5 Gran Turismo 7 bundle effectively offers a Rs. 499 discount. It is also to be noted that PlayStation 5 may be available with the bundle offer on selected channels. This was also the case with the April restock.

Other online e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, and Croma are also expected to offer PS5. As of now though, they show the console out of stock — which is natural. Pre-bookings are expected to open at noon on May 13, though as we've seen in the past, most of them don't handle that very well.

The next India restock for PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle is on Friday, May 13.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: PlayStation 5, PS5, PS5 India Restock, PlayStation 5 India Restock, Sony, ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
