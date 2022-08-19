PS5's August restock is here, and it's a special one. Sony has announced pre-orders for their next-gen console in India, which is set to go live on August 22, at 12pm noon. This time, Sony is distributing both Digital and Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 systems. The new-gen console will only be available as a Horizon Forbidden West-themed bundle. The disc-less variant is priced at Rs. 43,990, while the beefier disc version will cost you Rs. 53,990. Currently, there is no word on individual units in stock.

Horizon Forbidden West opened to generally favourable reviews, with critics praising the game's larger setting when compared to the prequel. The surrounding hype, however, was muffled by Elden Ring's close launch, causing many to shift focus to FromSoftware's latest. Previously, Sony was offering PS5s in a Gran Turismo 7 bundle, which was set at a higher price point of Rs. 54,990. While this new Horizon Forbidden West bundle is only a bit cheaper, it offers a superior gameplay experience that will make the price worthwhile. By default, all PS5's come with a fun platforming game, Astro's Playroom, to help you get started.

Currently, the pre-order page is up only on Sony Center ASC. Games the Shop has also posted the advertisement on their Instagram handle, but the website has not been updated. Given what we have seen in the past, the next-gen console is also expected to be up for pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. These pre-order campaigns work akin to flash sales on a first-come-first-serve basis, so you better be quick.

Getting hold of a PS5 console has been a long struggle worldwide — thanks to the pandemic, which resulted in global chip shortages and inventory struggles. The August 22 PlayStation 5 restock would be the first time the next-gen console has been made available in India as a Horizon Forbidden West bundle — following its delayed release in February 2021.

None of the aforementioned websites mentioned pandemic-based delivery restrictions, so if you manage to pre-order your console, it should reach you in about 14 days. Up until last month, the Sony Center Website had a COVID-19 boilerplate — warning about delays in shipping. It has since been updated.