  PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre Orders to Go Live on August 22

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on August 22

Sony is distributing both Digital and Blu-ray-equipped versions of the PS5 console in Horizon Forbidden West bundles — a first for the company.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 19 August 2022 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

PlayStation 5, and DualSense wireless controller

Highlights
  • PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Digital bundle price in India is Rs. 43,990
  • The Blu-ray-equipped PS5 bundle is priced at Rs. 53,990
  • PS5 pre-orders open at 12pm noon

PS5's August restock is here, and it's a special one. Sony has announced pre-orders for their next-gen console in India, which is set to go live on August 22, at 12pm noon. This time, Sony is distributing both Digital and Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 systems. The new-gen console will only be available as a Horizon Forbidden West-themed bundle. The disc-less variant is priced at Rs. 43,990, while the beefier disc version will cost you Rs. 53,990. Currently, there is no word on individual units in stock.

Horizon Forbidden West opened to generally favourable reviews, with critics praising the game's larger setting when compared to the prequel. The surrounding hype, however, was muffled by Elden Ring's close launch, causing many to shift focus to FromSoftware's latest. Previously, Sony was offering PS5s in a Gran Turismo 7 bundle, which was set at a higher price point of Rs. 54,990. While this new Horizon Forbidden West bundle is only a bit cheaper, it offers a superior gameplay experience that will make the price worthwhile. By default, all PS5's come with a fun platforming game, Astro's Playroom, to help you get started.

Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design

Currently, the pre-order page is up only on Sony Center ASC. Games the Shop has also posted the advertisement on their Instagram handle, but the website has not been updated. Given what we have seen in the past, the next-gen console is also expected to be up for pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. These pre-order campaigns work akin to flash sales on a first-come-first-serve basis, so you better be quick.

Getting hold of a PS5 console has been a long struggle worldwide — thanks to the pandemic, which resulted in global chip shortages and inventory struggles. The August 22 PlayStation 5 restock would be the first time the next-gen console has been made available in India as a Horizon Forbidden West bundle — following its delayed release in February 2021.

None of the aforementioned websites mentioned pandemic-based delivery restrictions, so if you manage to pre-order your console, it should reach you in about 14 days. Up until last month, the Sony Center Website had a COVID-19 boilerplate — warning about delays in shipping. It has since been updated.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ‘Machine strike’ is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
