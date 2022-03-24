PS5's March restock is here. Today at 12pm noon, the Rs. 49,990 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-equipped variant of Sony's elusive next-gen console PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-order in India. This is only the 14th time the PS5 has been made available in India, since its launch in February last year. If you are trying to buy PS5 online, you can do that via Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. You can also check out retail stores near you. Though as has been the case for a year now — the PS5 celebrated its first birthday in India in February — the big concern is whether you can actually manage to buy one, given Sony India's continued inventory struggles.

Of course, that is far from the only hassle with buying a PlayStation 5 in India. Every single time, the likes of Croma and Games The Shop have shown themselves to be unable to handle the load. Even Amazon has had trouble a few times. Additionally, Croma, Flipkart and Reliance Digital are also known for cancelling PS5 pre-orders due to their own technical challenges.

And while there have been no restrictions on deliveries for a while now, Sony Center website ShopAtSC continues with its COVID-19 boilerplate: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 8th April 2022 and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.” Expect the rest of the official PS5 online retailers — Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — to be in line with Sony Center's estimates. Though at times we have seen some online retailers ship out their PS5 pre-orders prior to the announced delivery date.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony Center, the retail shops of Sony India have their own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store from April 8 onward.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

ShopAtSC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate that will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on select cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can get 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Millennia credit cards, 5 percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback Card, and 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500 on Federal Bank debit and credit cards respectively.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 via its website — its stores have also opened up across India. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

If you are open to EMI transactions, Vijay Sales offers 7.5 percent discount up to Rs. 7,500 on HSBC Bank credit cards, 7.5 percent discount up to Rs. 3,000 on Standard Chartered Bank credit cards, 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank credit cards.

There are also easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 375 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

For those who prefer non-EMI transactions, Vijay Sales will give you 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on OneCard credit cards, and 5 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,000 on Federal Bank debit and credit cards respectively.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 restocked for pre-orders in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There are also easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer the PS5 online. Its stores are now open in most places, but PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered on its website. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Croma offers 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and RuPay credit and debit cards. Croma also offers easy EMI options on most credit cards as well.

You can also buy a year's worth of extended PS5 warranty from Croma at Rs. 11,499.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Reliance Digital offers 10 cashback up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI transactions with ZestMoney if your cart value is over Rs. 50,000, 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, 5 percent discount up to Rs. 1,250 on RuPay credit cards, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000 on Simpl. You can also avail easy EMI options with most popular banks.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on GameLoot

Game reseller GameLoot is also offering the PS5 on sale. It too offers free home delivery all over India.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from GameLoot, but you will need to provide an email address and phone number. GameLoot offers a notify-me option that will alert you when the restock happens.

GameLoot also offers six months of extended PS5 warranty at Rs. 4,799.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Game Loot

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Games The Shop

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.