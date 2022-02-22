Technology News
  • PS5 India February 22 Restock: How to Pre Order PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition

PS5 India February 22 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition

On Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and more.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 February 2022 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

PlayStation 5, and DualSense wireless controller

Highlights
  • PS5 price in India is Rs. 49,990, Digital Edition at Rs. 39,990
  • PlayStation 5 restock pre-orders open at 12pm noon
  • Only the 13th time in a year PS5 goes on sale in India

PS5's February restock is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony's elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 39,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. If you are trying to buy PlayStation 5 online, you can do that on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. You can also check out game stores near you. Though as has been the case for a year now — the PS5 celebrated its first birthday in India earlier in February — the big concern is whether you can actually manage to buy one, given Sony India's continued inventory struggles.

The February 22 PlayStation 5 restock is just the 13th time Sony's flagship console is being made available for pre-order in India, since its launch last February. Its Blu-ray-devoid sibling PS5 Digital Edition has fared even poorly, with this being only the eighth time interested buyers have had the opportunity to pre-order one. Of course, that is far from the only hassle with buying a PlayStation 5 in India. Every single time, the likes of Croma and Games The Shop have shown themselves to be unable to handle the load. Even Amazon has had trouble a few times. Additionally, Croma, Flipkart and Reliance Digital are also known for cancelling PS5 pre-orders due to their own technical challenges.

And while there have been no restrictions on deliveries for a while now, Sony Center website ShopAtSC continues with its COVID-19 boilerplate: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 10th March 2022 and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.” Expect the rest of the official PS5 online retailers — Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — to be in line with Sony Center's estimates. Though at times, we have seen some online retailers ship out their PS5 pre-orders prior to the announced delivery date.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store from March 10 onward.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

Shop at SC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAtSC

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate that will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, or 10X CashPoints with the HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit card.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon India

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on its website — its stores have also opened up across India. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Vijay Sales offers 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with Standard Chartered credit cards, 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions with IndusInd Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on AU Small Finance Bank debit and credit cards.

There are easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 375/ Rs. 300 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition restocked for pre-orders in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There are also easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Flipkart

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition online. Its stores are open everywhere, but PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered on its website. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Croma offers 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on Citi Bank debit and credit cards, and 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on EMI transactions with Citi Bank credit cards. Croma also offers easy EMI options on most credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Croma

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Reliance Digital offers 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on EMI transactions with ZestMoney, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000 with Simpl. You can also avail easy EMI options with most popular banks' credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Reliance Digital

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Game Loot

Game reseller Game Loot is also offering the PS5 on sale, including both the disc and digital variant. It too offers free home delivery all over India.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Game Loot, but you will need to provide an email address and phone number. Game Loot offers a notify-me option that will alert you when the restock happens.

Game Loot also offers six months of extended warranty for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at Rs. 4,799 and Rs. 3,999, respectively.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Game Loot

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Game Loot

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Games The Shop

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Games The Shop

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 India, PS5 restock India, PS5 price in India, PlayStation India, Sony India, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, ShopAtSC, Sony Center, Vijay Sales
    Akhil Arora
    Akhil Arora
    Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
