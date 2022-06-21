PS5's June restock is here. Today at 12pm noon, the Rs. 49,990 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-equipped variant of Sony's elusive next-gen console PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-order in India. Alongside, just as in April and May, some retailers will also offer a Rs. 54,490 bundle of the Blu-ray PS5 and Gran Turismo 7 that represents a Rs. 499 saving if you were to buy them separately. Gran Turismo 7 released back in March — to heavy backlash from fans owing to microtransactions and grind-based economy — and with Sony India still bundling it, it seems like Sony has more Gran Turismo 7 copies that have remained unsold. Even after the last two PS5 India restocks.

If you are trying to buy PlayStation 5 online, you can do that on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. You can also check out game stores near you. Those tend to be a better shot at times. Though as has been the case for over a year now — the PS5 celebrated its first birthday in India earlier in 2022 — the big concern is whether you can actually manage to buy one, given Sony India's continued inventory struggles.

The June 21 PlayStation 5 restock is just the 17th time Sony's flagship console is being made available for pre-order in India, since its launch last February. Of course, that is far from the only hassle with buying a PlayStation 5 in India. Every single time, the likes of Croma and Games The Shop have shown themselves to be unable to handle the load. Even Amazon has had trouble a few times. Additionally, Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital are also known for cancelling PS5 pre-orders due to their own technical challenges.

And while there have been no restrictions on deliveries for a while now, Sony Center website ShopAtSC continues with its COVID-19 boilerplate: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 30th June 2022 and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.” Expect the rest of the official PS5 online retailers — Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — to be in line with Sony Center's estimates. Though at times, we have seen some online retailers ship out their PS5 pre-orders prior to the announced delivery date.

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store once the first orders are shipped.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

Shop at SC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAtSC

Buy PlayStation 5 + Gran Turismo 7 bundle at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate that will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 on its website — its stores have also opened up across India. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Vijay Sales offers 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,500 or Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards respectively, and 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on OneCard credit cards. There's also a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions with IndusInd Bank credit cards.

You can also avail 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on RBL credit and debit cards, and with EMI transactions on RBL credit cards, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on AU Small Finance Bank debit and credit cards.

There are easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 375/ Rs. 409 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

Buy PlayStation 5 + Gran Turismo 7 bundle at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 restocked for pre-orders in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with IDFC First Bank credit cards, 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,500 on Kotak Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions with HSBC credit cards, and 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,000 on Kotak Bank debit cards.

There are also easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards at Flipkart.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer the PS5 online. Its stores are open everywhere, but PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered on its website. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

On Croma, you can avail easy EMI options on most credit cards. Croma also offers a year's worth of extended warranty for PS5 at Rs. 13,224.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Reliance Digital offers easy or no-cost EMI options with most popular banks' credit and debit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Game Loot

Game reseller Game Loot is also offering the PS5 on sale. It too offers free home delivery all over India.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Game Loot, but you will need to provide an email address and phone number. Game Loot offers a notify-me option that will alert you when the restock happens.

Game Loot also offers six months of extended warranty for PS5 at Rs. 4,799.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Game Loot

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Games The Shop

Buy PlayStation 5 + Gran Turismo 7 bundle at Games The Shop

