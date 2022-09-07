Technology News
PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection Announced, Launching October 14, India Pre-Orders Start September 15

The collection includes camo-inspired PS5 faceplates for both Digital and Disc variants, a DualSense controller, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 13:50 IST
PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection Announced, Launching October 14, India Pre-Orders Start September 15

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Sony had previously released PS5 accessories in bright, galaxy-inspired colours

Highlights
  • Pre-orders for the PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection go live on September 15
  • US, UK, France, and German citizens get early access to PS5 accessories
  • The grey camo-inspired Pulse 3D wireless headset launches in December

PS5 is getting a Grey Camouflage Collection of accessories. Sony has revealed its new lineup of custom faceplates, a military-inspired DualSense controller, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset for the PlayStation 5. The variant adds to the galaxy-inspired colourway options that were launched earlier this year, which did not have a headset to go along with. Pre-orders for the PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection go live on September 15 in India and around the world, with the global launch for the controller and faceplates set for October 14. The camo-variant of the PS5 wireless headset will go on sale, later in December.

Sony has assured that the Grey Camouflage faceplates will be available for both PS5 variants — the Digital Edition and the beefier one that comes equipped with a Blu-ray disc drive. The PlayStation design team has “reimagined” the basic camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher feel, featuring tiny ridges in the shapes of PlayStation icons, serving as an added grip for long gaming sessions. The custom faceplates function similar to past covers, which can easily be replaced and clicked into place.

For those living in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, the PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection will be available via early access to PlayStation Direct members/ customers. This is of course, before the October 14 launch date, which sees the collection go for sale publicly on the website. Sony also has plans to distribute the custom PS5 accessories through participating retailers, starting October 28. That said, the online storefront does not feature an India-based store, urging interested buyers to go looking at local digital stores such as Shopatsc.com.

While the website has not been updated with details on the upcoming PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection, those looking for a change of theme can opt for the comic-inspired colour options Sony announced last year. The Sony Center website currently lists the new Ice Blue, Cosmic Red, Purple, and Pink variants of the PS5 DualSense controller — available at Rs. 5,990 in limited stock.

PS5 faceplates/ covers were exclusive to Amazon India at launch, so it'll be interesting to see whether Sony changes tack with the Grey Camouflage Collection.

Sony has not revealed any prices for the PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection, though past instances show that custom controllers cost just Rs. 400 over the standard DualSense gamepads. Sony's PS5 faceplates cost Rs. 4,690 in India. Further information on the same will be revealed, as we steer closer to the October 14 launch date.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
