Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports

PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports

PlayStation 5 faceplate price in India is tipped to be priced at Rs. 3,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 July 2022 18:17 IST
PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports

Photo Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation 5 faceplates are available in multiple colours

Highlights
  • Sony has reportedly imported limited stock of PS 5 faceplates
  • They could be available during the next PS5 restock
  • PlayStation 5 faceplates may be high in demand

PlayStation 5 faceplates are coming to India, as per a Twitter user. Sony India has reportedly imported a small number of colourful PS5 faceplates that can be used to jazz up your console in a colour that you like the most. Furthermore, an analyst says that these faceplates will be Amazon exclusive. There is no information on the release of these faceplates as of now, however, it is claimed that they may be listed at Sony Center website ShopAtSC and may release alongside the next PS5 restock.

The information about Sony importing “(VERY) small quantities of the PlayStation 5 cover variants to India” has been shared by twitter user with handle name 'Is PS5 Out in India?'. As per the tweet, the PS5 faceplates may go on sale soon but apparently, they won't last long because of anticipated high demand. It may be available alongside the next PS5 restock. Furthermore, an analyst claimed that the PS5 faceplates could be priced at Rs. 3,999, which is roughly the same amount that Sony charges for the covers in the US. He also claims that these faceplates will be sold exclusively on Amazon.

Sony faceplates come in Black, Blue, Maroon, Pink, and Purple colour options.

If you are looking to buy PlayStation 5 online, you can do that when it is back in stock. It is usually available on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. The information about PS5 restock is usually disseminated by Sony Center website ShopAtSC in advance. You can also click on the ‘Notify Me' button to get the relevant information.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Faceplate, PlayStation 5, PS5 India, PS5 restock India, PS5 price in India, PlayStation India, Sony India
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Venture Capital Fund for Web 3 Games

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  2. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  3. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  4. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  5. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  7. Oppo India Says Reviewing Rs. 4,389 Crore Notice, Will Take Needed Steps
  8. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  9. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G32 Live Images Spotted on NCC Website, Tipped to Come With 5000mAh Battery: Report
  2. PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports
  3. Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Venture Capital Fund for Web 3 Games
  4. Oppo India Says Reviewing Rs. 4,389 Crore Notice, Will Take Appropriate Steps
  5. Emmy Nominations 2022: Succession Leads the Pack, HBO Edges Out Netflix
  6. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date Set for July 18, Flipkart Landing Page Goes Live
  7. WhatsApp Voice Status Updates Coming Soon, Suggests Latest Android Beta Update: Report
  8. New Study Unravels How Sound Helps Relieve Pain in Mice
  9. Bosch to Invest EUR 3 Billion in Chip Production by 2026
  10. Biden’s Crypto Order Now Open for Public Comments, Deadline Closes on August 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.