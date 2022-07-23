PS5's July restock is here, and it's a unique one. Today at 12pm noon, only the disc-less variant of Sony's elusive next-gen console — PS5 Digital Edition, priced at Rs. 39,990 — will be up for pre-order in India. This has never happened before, going back to the India launch of the PlayStation 5 in February 2020. In every restock since, Sony India has offered the Rs. 49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5 on its own, or along with the PS5 Digital Edition, and in recent months, the Gran Turismo 7 bundle. This also means that for the first time since November 2021, the more expensive PlayStation 5 won't have a monthly restock in India. Hopefully, things return to normal in August.

If you are trying to buy PS5 Digital Edition online, you can do that on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. You can also check out game stores near you. Those tend to be a better shot at times. Though as has been the case for over a year now — the PS5 celebrated its first birthday in India earlier in 2022 — the big concern is whether you can actually manage to buy one, given Sony India's continued inventory struggles.

The July 23 PlayStation 5 restock is just the 11th time Sony's disc-less PS5 is being made available for pre-order in India, since its launch in February 2020. (By contrast, interested buyers have had the opportunity to pre-order the Blu-ray-equipped variant of Sony's flagship console 17 times now, with the June restock being the latest one.) Of course, that is far from the only hassle with buying a PlayStation 5 in India. Every single time, the likes of Croma and Games The Shop have shown themselves to be unable to handle the load. Even Amazon has had trouble a few times. Additionally, Croma, Flipkart and Reliance Digital are also known for cancelling PS5 pre-orders due to their own technical challenges.

Curiously — just as it happened in May — Sony Center website ShopAtSC hasn't yet given us an expected shipping date for the July 23 PS5 restock. At the time of writing, its FAQ page — which continues to carry a COVID-19 boilerplate long after delivery restrictions had been removed — hasn't been updated this time around. Going by earlier estimations, the shipping date for the new PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders should be a week to 10 days from July 23. Whatever it is, all official PS5 online retailers — including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — should be in line with Sony Center. At times, we have seen some online retailers ship out their PS5 pre-orders prior to the announced delivery date too.

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store once the first orders are shipped.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5 Digital Edition, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

Shop at SC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate that will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 Digital Edition from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

As this PS5 restock falls during Prime Day, you can avail any applicable Prime Day card discounts as well.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering PS5 Digital Edition on its website — its stores have also opened up across India. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Vijay Sales offers 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,500 or Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards respectively. There's also a 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on AU Small Finance Bank debit and credit cards, and with EMI transactions on AU Small Finance Bank credit cards.

You can also avail 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions with Yes Bank credit cards. Lastly, Vijay Sales also has 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on RBL credit and debit cards, and with EMI transactions on RBL credit cards.

There are easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 300 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 Digital Edition restocked for pre-orders in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy PS5 Digital Edition from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There are also easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

You can also get 25 percent off Gran Turismo 7 disc — sticker price Rs. 3,148, which makes your final price Rs. 2,361 — if you buy a PS5 from Flipkart before July 31.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer PS5 Digital Edition online. Its stores are open everywhere, but PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered on its website. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Croma offers 7.5 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards.

You can also avail easy EMI options on most credit cards, and no-cost EMI with Tata Pay.

Croma also offers a year's worth of extended warranty for PS5 Digital Edition at Rs. 10,349.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer PS5 Digital Edition in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy PS5 Digital Edition from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Reliance Digital offers easy or no-cost EMI options with most popular banks' credit and debit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on Game Loot

Game reseller Game Loot is also offering the PS5 Digital Edition on sale. It too offers free home delivery all over India.

You do not need an account to buy PS5 Digital Edition from Game Loot, but you will need to provide an email address and phone number. Game Loot offers a notify-me option that will alert you when the restock happens.

Game Loot also offers six months of extended warranty for PS5 Digital Edition at Rs. 3,999.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Game Loot

How to pre-order PS5 Digital Edition on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is.

You do not need an account to buy PS5 Digital Edition from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Games The Shop

