Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 Revised: Sony Quietly Updated PlayStation 5 From the Inside, Teardown Reveals

PS5 Revised: Sony Quietly Updated PlayStation 5 From the Inside, Teardown Reveals

The revised PS5 CFI-1200 model has been overhauled from the inside, with a smaller heatsink and motherboard.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 8 September 2022 16:38 IST
PS5 Revised: Sony Quietly Updated PlayStation 5 From the Inside, Teardown Reveals

Photo Credit: Austin Evans/ YouTube

The motherboard on the revised PS5 has shrunk by two inches

Highlights
  • The new CFI-1200 PS5 models have been spotted in Australian stores
  • Teardown reveals that Sony has cut down the PCB lining for the SSD
  • Revised PS5 draws 20–30W less power, whilst maintaining same temperatures

Sony has quietly and completely revamped the internals of its newly revised PS5. The latest model made rounds in Australia last week, sporting a CFI-1200 number and touted to be 200 grams lighter than the original CFI-1100 variant. Tech Youtuber Austin Evans took upon the challenge of tearing down the revised PS5 console and revealing its innards, to figure out what's changed. Key highlights include changes to the heatsink and an updated motherboard, while the exterior plastic shroud remains intact.

Last year, Evans tore down the CFI-1100 model PS5, sparking controversy after claiming that the smaller heatsink could cause horrible thermal throttling issues. The theory was dismissed by Digital Foundry, stating that the temperature flow was the same as the launch model, CF-1000. What's interesting is that these new, lighter PS5 models started showing up in Australian stores, shortly after Sony hiked the prices in select markets in Europe, Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific. PS5 prices in India and the US remain unchanged.

As per Evans' teardown and testing, the new PS5 1200 model draws 20–30W less power, while delivering “roughly” the same noise and heat output. The updated motherboard has shrunk by two inches, while the cooling system gets an additional heat pipe to compensate for the smaller heatsink. These changes have resulted in the PS5 weighing 3.3kgs, about 200gms lighter than the launch model i.e., CFI-1000. Bear in mind, that the values are for the Digital, disc-less variant of the gaming console.

The SSD enclosure has also changed, with Sony cutting down the PCB (printed circuit board), exposing the housing to improve heat dissipation. Coming back to the motherboard, Sony has now tucked away the CMOS battery under the heatsink — it was exposed before. Meaning, that any time there is a need to reset/ restart the PlayStation 5 (due to crashes) or simply diagnose it, you will need to disassemble the entire console to reach it. Evans also notes that Sony has cut down on internal packaging costs, making it lighter and cheaper to produce.

On Wednesday, Sony also released a new PS5 software update that includes support for 1440p resolution, a new gamelists feature, and UI improvements. The company began testing the features in July, with players running the beta software getting access. The update lets PS5 owners choose the 1440p output resolution on compatible displays, allowing supported games to run in the said native resolution.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps5, ps5 teardown, ps5 cfi 1200, ps5 1200 lightweight, ps5 1200 heatsink, austin evans, sony, playstation, playstation 5
Apple Fitness+ Will Soon Work on iPhone Without an Apple Watch, to Be Available in 21 Countries Later This Year

Related Stories

PS5 Revised: Sony Quietly Updated PlayStation 5 From the Inside, Teardown Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  6. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, More Launched
  7. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  8. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  9. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  10. Amazon Asked to Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers by Government: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney Found Substantial Number of Twitter Users Fake in 2016, Says Former CEO Bob Iger
  2. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. PS5 Revised: Sony Quietly Updated PlayStation 5 From the Inside, Teardown Reveals
  4. Apple Fitness+ Will Soon Work on iPhone Without an Apple Watch, to Be Available in 21 Countries Later This Year
  5. Amazon Purges Seatbelt Alarm Blockers From Store Amid Ongoing Debate on Road Safety
  6. Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme: More Parties Hop Onboard $258 Billion Lawsuit against Elon Musk
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16 With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC: All Details
  8. Apple Partners With Globalstar to Support Emergency Satellite Services on iPhone 14
  9. Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 14: All Details
  10. PlayStation CEO Labels Microsoft’s Call of Duty Offer ‘Inadequate on So Many Levels’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.