  PlayStation VR2 to Sport See Through View, Cinematic Mode, Customised Play Area, More Features

PlayStation VR2 to Sport See-Through View, Cinematic Mode, Customised Play Area, More Features

PlayStation VR2 will display content in 4,000x2040 resolution.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 July 2022 15:31 IST
PlayStation VR2 to Sport See-Through View, Cinematic Mode, Customised Play Area, More Features

Photo Credit: PlayStation

PS VR2 will allow players to record themselves while gaming via the PS5 HD Camera

Highlights
  • PlayStation VR2 will allow players to set up a customised play area
  • Game developers will soon get these new features via an update
  • PlayStation VR2 features embedded cameras in the headset

PlayStation VR2 still doesn't have a launch date, but Sony has revealed several new features. PS VR2 will come with a new see-through feature that is said to utilise the embedded front cameras, so players can view their surroundings without taking off the headset. A new broadcast feature will enable PS VR2 gamers to live stream themselves by connecting a PS5 HD camera to their console. It also revealed that these PS VR2 headsets will come with features like a customised play area, VR Mode, and Cinematic Mode.

Sony offered a glimpse into some of the new features coming with its next-generation PS VR2 virtual reality headset via a blog post. As mentioned earlier, the headset will get a see-through view that will allow gamers to easily view their surroundings without taking off the headset. By either pressing the function button on the headset or accessing the Control Center settings, gamers will be able to toggle between see-through view and viewing PS VR2 content. It should be noted that gamers won't be able to use this mode to record content.

PS VR2 will also be compatible with a PS5 HD Camera that will allow them to record themselves while playing a game. This feature is seemingly aimed at content creators and streamers, who would be able to show their reactions and record gameplay simultaneously.

To prevent gamers from bumping into their surroundings, PS VR2 will give gamers the option to set up a customised play area. Using the embedded cameras, the headset will scan the room while the PS VR2 Sense controllers will allow gamers to further adjust the play area. Players will then receive a warning if they start approaching the set boundaries.

Sony also shared the details regarding PS VR2's VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. In VR Mode, the content will be displayed in HDR video format with a resolution of 4,000x2040 pixels (2,000x2,040 pixels per eye) and a 90Hz/ 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, players will be able to view non-VR content in the Cinematic Mode. This mode will display the media content on a virtual cinema screen in HDR video format with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels and a 24Hz/ 60Hz/ 120Hz refresh rate.

Game developers will get access to these new PS VR2 features via an upcoming system software update.

Sony is expected to soon share more PS VR2 information, including the launch date and additional games.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: PlayStation, Sony, PlayStation VR2, PS VR2, PSVR2, PlayStation 5, PS5
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation VR2 to Sport See-Through View, Cinematic Mode, Customised Play Area, More Features
