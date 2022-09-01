Technology News
  PlayStation Plus September 2022 Free Games: Need for Speed Heat, Toem, Granblue Fantasy Versus

PlayStation Plus September 2022 Free Games: Need for Speed Heat, Toem, Granblue Fantasy Versus

The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus, starting September 6.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 September 2022 10:45 IST
PlayStation Plus September 2022 Free Games: Need for Speed Heat, Toem, Granblue Fantasy Versus

Photo Credit: Electronic Arts

Need for Speed Heat welcomes you to the fictional Floridian metropolis of Palm City

Highlights
  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • Players can add these games to their library until October 3
  • Need for Speed Heat features a day and night cycle

PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for September 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On September 6, PS Plus subscribers gain access to racing title Need for Speed Heat, fantasy fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and hand-drawn adventure title Toem. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 3, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late on Wednesday. PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers will get more titles as part of the Game or Classics Catalogue.

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

PS Plus September 2022: Need for Speed Heat

As the third entry in the reimagined Need for Speed series, Heat takes you to the fictional Floridian metropolis of Palm City. As a white-knuckle street racer, you must hustle during the day, participating in sanctioned races in the Speedhunters Showdown. The earned dough can then be used to customise and upgrade your vehicles for the thrill-inducing illicit races at night. It is here that you earn street-cred, build favourable relationships, and make a name for yourself. Need for Speed Heat will be available to play on PS4.

PS Plus September 2022: Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Granblue Fantasy: Versus adds an RPG-esque narrative component to its state-of-the-art fighting game mechanics. It features a colourful cast of 12 fighters, each with their own unique moveset and personalities —- controllable through a four-button mechanic, like most classic fighting titles. In this entry, developer Arc System Works partnered with Cygames, resulting in a high-quality cell-shaded art style and 3D graphics. It was also nominated for the Best Fighting category at The Game Awards 2020, losing to Mortal Kombat 11. Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be available to play on PS4.

PS Plus September 2022: Toem

This hand-drawn adventure game tasks players with using their photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical land of Toem. You can chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape. The game mostly features a top-down perspective, but switches to first-person when using cameras to solve puzzles. Helping other NPCs earns you stamps, which can be used to take a bus ride and progress to the next level. Toem will be available to play on PS5.

Sony also reiterated that all PlayStation Plus subscribers have one last chance — until September 5 — to add Japanese RPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon, skateboarding game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and puzzle-platform horror adventure Little Nightmares to their library. These are the three free games that were announced for August.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Heat

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Need for Speed
PEGI Rating 16+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation plus, playstation, sony, need for speed heat, nfs heat, granblue fantasy versus, toem, ps plus, ps plus free games, ps plus september 2022, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5
