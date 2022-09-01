Technology News
loading
  Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins Lead PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Games For September 2022

Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins Lead PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Games For September 2022

The free games will be available to play on PlayStation Plus, starting September 20.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 September 2022 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Arkane Studios

Deathloop comes from the creators of the Dishonored franchise

Highlights
  • PS Plus Premium/ Deluxe did not offer any classic games last month
  • PlayStation Plus Classic will get six games in September
  • No word on an Xbox (Game Pass) release for Deathloop

Deathloop is joining the list of games coming to the Playstation Plus Extra and Premium/ Deluxe catalogue this month. Starting September 20, high-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the latest entry from Arkane Studios, in addition to Assassin's Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and more. Those paying for the Rs. 849 Deluxe membership can add some classics to their library, namely PSP's Toy Story 3, Kingdom of Paradise, and Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time — previously bound to the PS3 and PS Vita.

Sony unveiled the list on the PlayStation Blog, revealing all the new games available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in September. (PS Plus Deluxe is known as PS Plus Premium in select markets.) For some odd reason, Sony never added classic games to the PS Plus' top-tier plan last month.

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/ Deluxe membership holders in September:

  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)
  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

The standout here is Deathloop, which was released exclusively on PC and PS5. From the makers of Dishonored comes Deathloop — a first-person shooter that steals the special abilities from past stealth-based titles and throws them onto a loud, gun game-focused plane. The plot revolves around two rival assassins that are trapped in a mysterious time loop. The only way out is to eliminate the eight ‘Visionaries,' who harness complete control over the loop.

The game also features a PvP mechanic, letting you raid another player's world and hunt them down, in a thrilling sport of who's the better assassin. With Deathloop's arrival to PS Plus, Xbox fans online have begun demanding that the game be released on their platform as well. When Microsoft acquired Bethesda for $7.5 billion (about Rs. 59,631 crores), it promised that all titles from the publisher will be made available on Xbox systems. Given the one-year exclusivity deal between PlayStation and Bethesda, fans can expect Deathloop to jump onto the green team sometime after September 14.

The blog post also mentions the Classics Catalogue, exclusive to the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month, it brings Syphon Filter 2, The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, Bentley's Hackpack, Toy Story 3, and Kingdom of Paradise, as part of the PlayStation Classics collection.

Furthermore, Sony also unveiled the three free games coming to all PS Plus members this month. Starting September 6, members of PS Plus Essential and the aforementioned higher tier plans gain access to Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins from Rs. 749 per month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation plus, playstation, ps plus premium, ps plus extra, ps plus deluxe, playstation classics, sony, deathloop, assassins creed origins, watch dogs 2, dragon ball xenoverse 2, spiritfarer, scott pilgrim v the world, ps plus, ps plus free games, ps plus september 2022, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5
AI-Generated Artwork Wins State Fair Art Contest, Internet Calls It "Death of Artistry"

