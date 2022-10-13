Technology News
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for October 2022

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for October 2022

The free games will be available to play on PlayStation Plus, starting October 18.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 12:10 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Medusa is one of the toughest bosses in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Highlights
  • PlayStation Plus Classic will get seven games in October
  • Remastered versions of Yakuza 3, 4, 5 included in Classics
  • Horror fans can try out The Medium for free, this month

Several Assassin's Creed titles are coming to the Playstation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue this month. Starting October 18, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to 2018's Greek-set AC Odyssey, in addition to five other Assassin's Creed games. JRPG fanboys can delve into the world of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Quest in five entries, while old-school gamers can test drive Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, remastered with high-resolution textures, lighting enhancements, and modern controls. Those looking for some horror games this spooky season can opt for The Medium, a third-person psychic game that lets you explore split realities.

Assassin's Creed's 2.5D games — set in China, India, and Russia — have amassed a ton of flack over the years. But this month's PS Plus Game Catalogue additions let you explore them for free, and form your own opinion. Who knows? Maybe it will keep you busy until Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered and the 1868 Industrial Revolution-based Assassin's Creed Syndicate get downloaded onto your system.

Those paying for the Rs. 849 PS Plus Deluxe membership can add some classics to their library, namely Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Ultra Street Fighter IV, and the remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5, where you navigate through Kazama Kiryu's not-so-simple retirement plans.

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

Sony unveiled the list on its PlayStation Blog, revealing all the new games available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in October. (PS Plus Deluxe is known as PS Plus Premium in select markets.) Last month's catalogue included AAA titles such as the high-octane shooter Deathloop, the Egypt-set Assassin's Creed Origins, and Watch Dogs 2.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium membership holders in October 2022.

  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (PS4-only)
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (PS4-only)
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered (PS4)
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate (PS4-only)

The blog post also mentions the PS Plus Classics Catalogue, exclusive to the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings the aforementioned Yakuza games, Ultra Street Fighter IV, Everyday Shooter, and Limbo — the monochrome, side-scrolling puzzle platformer game.

Previously, Sony unveiled the three free games coming for all PS Plus subscribers this month. Until October 31, members of PS Plus Essential and the aforementioned higher-tier plans can add Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot to their library.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
