PlayStation Plus free games for May have been announced. Gamers will get three titles — FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods — as part of their subscription next month. All three titles are available for PlayStation 4 players, while two of them will also be available on PlayStation 5. The three PS Plus titles will be available for download starting Tuesday, May 3. Sony has also reiterated that Persona 5 will be leaving the PS Plus Collection on May 11, which it had announced a few weeks back.

The announcement was made by Sony via a blog post on Wednesday. The May 2022 lineup of games will be available to PlayStation Plus members from May 3 to June 6.

FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is the latest iteration of the football game that brings goalkeeper enhancements for fast reflexes, and new ball physics tuned on parameters including speed, swerve, air drag, air resistance, ground friction as well as rolling friction. The game also brings a new Hypermotion feature — only on next-gen consoles — that allows for human-like movement of players as well as teams in the game. The game has a roster of over 17,000 players, 700+ teams, 100 authentically recreated stadiums, and 30+ fully-licensed leagues.

Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard is an action RPG in which gamers can play solo as well as form a tribe of 10 players to play as a team. You play as Einherjar, a viking hero whose aim is to protect the seed of Yggdrasil from enemies such as Helthings, dark elves, trolls and giants. In the daytime, the player collects resources for crafting weapons and armour. The enemies attack at night to destroy the seed of Yggdrasil. Players kill and collect souls of the enemies in order to sustain the seed's life.

Curse of the Dead Gods

In Curse of the Dead Gods, you play as an explorer who navigates three different dungeons in search for money, power, and eternal life. Each of them has deadly traps and enemies. The player has to collect weapons, and earn Crystal Skulls and Jade Rings to purchase upgrades. The game also has a curse meter for the player that increases in various different scenarios, like purchasing items with a blood offering instead of gold.

Furthermore, those with PlayStation Plus have got until Monday, May 2 to download April's 2022 games — Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Slay the Spire — to their game library. Persona 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection on May 11, as I said previously.

