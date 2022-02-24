PlayStation Plus free games for March have been announced. Gamers will get four games for free next month, as part of their subscription. Three of the four titles are available for PlayStation 4 players, while one title will only be available for free on PlayStation 5. The four PS Plus titles will be available for download starting March 1. Next month, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get free access to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, and Team Sonic Racing.

Sony announced the list of free games coming to PS Plus on its PlayStation Blog, which gamers will be able to download starting March 1. According to Sony, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download these games for free until April 4.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is available as a bonus title for PlayStation Plus members this month.



Full details on the lineup: https://t.co/E5phpOm77r pic.twitter.com/4c4Mqv5RlN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

PS4 and PS5 owners will both be able to download Ghost of Tsushima: Legends as part of their PS Plus subscription in next month, giving them access to Ghost of Tsushima's standalone co-op multiplayer title. The game offers different game modes including Survival, Story, and Rivals. Gamers will have to pick from four unique classes — Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin before teaming up with their friends. However, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will not be available to users who already own a digital copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, according to Sony.

Ark: Survival Evolved

This massively multiplayer online (MMO) survival game will be available for PS4 owners in March. Gamers will find themselves stranded on an island, and must quickly learn to adapt if they want to survive. This involves tasks like harvesting resources, building shelters, and eventually killing, taming or breeding creatures on the island — including leviathan dinosaurs. Gamers can battle it out with other players, or team up with them to take on others in this multiplayer game.

Ghostrunner

The first-person adventure game Ghostrunner will only be available for PS5 owners in March, according to Sony. Gamers must take up a monomolecular katana and dodge bullets, perform parkour feats and slice through their enemies in order to survive. Combat will be intense, thanks to one-hit one-kill mechanics, which means that players will need to be quick on their feet while playing Ghostrunner, while developers Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level made sure to add enough checkpoints to the game.

Team Sonic Racing

The only racing title on this list, Team Sonic Racing will be available to download for PS4 owners in March. Gamers can hop into this arcade-style racer and pit themselves against friends as they race across different worlds. The gaming title allows players to customise their vehicles depending on their racing style. Team Sonic Racing lets gamers play as one of the popular Sonic characters and work together by sharing resources like power ups and speed boosts.

February's PS Plus line-up included titles like EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Sony is now reminding subscribers that they have until Monday, February 28, to download the February PS Plus lineup for free.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.