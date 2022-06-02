PlayStation Plus free games for June 2022 have been announced. Gamers will get three titles — God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — as part of their subscription next month. All three titles are available for PlayStation 4 players, while only Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will also be available on PlayStation 5. The three PS Plus titles will be available for download starting Tuesday, June 7. Naturally then, the May 2022 free PlayStation games will be available for download till June 6.

The announcement was made by Sony via a blog post on Wednesday. The three titles are exactly in line with leaked info from earlier this week — God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. These games are expected to be available to PlayStation Plus members from June 7 to July 4.

Sony has also announced that when the all-new PlayStation Plus launches in respective regions, the titles will be available as monthly games to all PlayStation Plus members including those on the PlayStation Plus Essential plan.

God of War

In the 2018 soft reboot of God of War, Kratos teams up with his son Atreus to venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to complete a deeply personal quest. The game includes epic boss fights and fluid combat with a great narrative.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker offers a 4v4, team-based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously. Players cooperate as a team of four to compete against other teams online. The game was built from the ground up, and is touted to come with great graphics.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The game comes with Nickelodeon characters who face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance.

Sony also noted that May's free PS Plus titles — FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods — will be available for download till June 6.