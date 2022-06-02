Technology News
PlayStation Plus June 2022 Free Games Include God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, More

PS Plus subscribers can access the free games starting Tuesday, June 7.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 June 2022 15:44 IST
PlayStation Plus June 2022 Free Games Include God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, More

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation Plus June 2022 games will be available till July 4

Highlights
  • God of War (2018) is available for both PS4 and PS5
  • You can download May’s PlayStation Plus games until June 6
  • May games include FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, Curse of the Dead Gods

PlayStation Plus free games for June 2022 have been announced. Gamers will get three titles — God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — as part of their subscription next month. All three titles are available for PlayStation 4 players, while only Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will also be available on PlayStation 5. The three PS Plus titles will be available for download starting Tuesday, June 7. Naturally then, the May 2022 free PlayStation games will be available for download till June 6.

The announcement was made by Sony via a blog post on Wednesday. The three titles are exactly in line with leaked info from earlier this week — God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. These games are expected to be available to PlayStation Plus members from June 7 to July 4.

Sony has also announced that when the all-new PlayStation Plus launches in respective regions, the titles will be available as monthly games to all PlayStation Plus members including those on the PlayStation Plus Essential plan.

God of War

In the 2018 soft reboot of God of War, Kratos teams up with his son Atreus to venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to complete a deeply personal quest. The game includes epic boss fights and fluid combat with a great narrative.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker offers a 4v4, team-based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously. Players cooperate as a team of four to compete against other teams online. The game was built from the ground up, and is touted to come with great graphics.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The game comes with Nickelodeon characters who face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance.

Sony also noted that May's free PS Plus titles — FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods — will be available for download till June 6.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Nickelodeon Super Brawl
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Further reading: PS Plus, Sony, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus June 2022 Games, God of War, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
