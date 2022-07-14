Technology News
  PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Include Stray, Marvel's Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, More

PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Include Stray, Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, More

Five Assassin’s Creed games and two Saints Row games titles are also coming to PlayStation Plus in July.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 July 2022 19:18 IST
PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Include Stray, Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, More

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Stray will also be releasing on July 19 across PS4, PS5, PC

Highlights
  • PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue will get two games in July
  • These games will be available to Premium/ Deluxe, Extra members
  • PlayStation Plus will get these new games on July 19

Sony has revealed the list of games coming to PlayStation Plus in July as part of the Game Catalogue. These games will be available to Extra and Premium and Deluxe members from next week. The list is headlined by the anticipated feline adventure game, Stray. The Game catalogue is also set to receive Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers along with five Assassin's Creed titles and two Saints Row games. PlayStation Premium and Deluxe subscribers will also get two new games as part of the Classics Catalogue.

Sony made the announcement on the PlayStation blog revealing the complete list of games coming to the Game Catalogue in July. PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe and Extra members will be able to access these games starting from July 19.

Here is the complete list of PlayStation Plus free games for July:

It should be noted that a majority of PS4 games are backwards compatible with PS5.

Among these games, Stray is expected to steal all the limelight as the game is also set to be released on July 19. It is a third-person adventure game that allows you to control a cat lost in the neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity. Players will have to guide this stray feline to unravel an ancient mystery and find its way home. Interacting with the environment in various ways, players will have to find their way around puzzles, obstacles, and enemies in their way.

The blog post also mentions that the Classics Catalogue — available to Premium/ Deluxe members — will be getting two No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival PSP games. Furthermore, PlayStation Blog Italy had supposedly also listed Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2, and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny as part of the Classics Catalogue. The post was quickly removed, but we can still look forward to these titles coming to the subscription service.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month whereas the Extra subscription begins from Rs. 749 per month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Square Enix Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Square Enix Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

  • KEY SPECS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Final Fantasy
PEGI Rating 16+
Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Kamala Khan as the lynchpin
  • Narrative interludes, underdog story
  • Each hero feels, plays different
  • Bad
  • Designed for multiplayer
  • Poor villains, limited role
  • Uninspired, chaotic combat
  • No personality in art direction
  • Cookie-cutter missions
  • Overuse of “strongboxes”
Read detailed Square Enix Marvel's Avengers review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Unity

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Unity

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Rogue

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Rogue

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Saints Row
PEGI Rating 18+
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Saints Row
PEGI Rating 18+
Ice Age Scrat's Nutty Adventure

Ice Age Scrat's Nutty Adventure

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Further reading: PlayStation Plus, PlayStation, Sony, Stray, Marvels Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, PS5, PS4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PS Plus, PS Plus Free Games
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk’s Startups Could Be Silver Lining for Bankers Burned by Twitter Deal

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Include Stray, Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, More
Comment
