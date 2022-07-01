Technology News
PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon

PlayStation Plus subscribers can add these games starting from July 5.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 July 2022 18:56 IST
PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon

Photo Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 will be available till August 1

Highlights
  • Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon will be available on PS4, PS5
  • The three PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 were recently leaked
  • PS Plus May 2022 free games will last till July 4

PlayStation Plus monthly free games for July 2022 are now official. PS Plus subscribers, across all three tiers — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Deluxe/Premium — will be able to add Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon to their game library from July 5 to August 1. Notably, both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Crash Bandicoot 4, and Arcadegeddon will be available. Meanwhile, Man of Medan is a PS4 only title. Of course, most PS4 games are backwards compatible on the PS5.

Sony announced via an official blog post that the three free PS Plus games for July 2022 include Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. All three tiers of PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to add these games to their library from July 5 to August 1. This announcement is in line with the recent leak that suggested that these three would be the free games for July 2022.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Bend the rules of reality and take on dangerous obstacles on this thrilling adventure in which not just the universe. but the entire multiverse is at stake. Wielding four powerful guardians of space and time, Crash and Coco will have to battle bosses such as N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio, and Nefarious Tropy. The game also allows you to play as Tawna, Dingodile, and Dr Neo Cortex.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Developers of revered titles like Until Dawn and The Quarry, Supermassive Games bring another cinematic horror game — Man of Medan. The fate of all five playable characters is in your hands, as a holiday diving trip takes a sinister turn. You can go solo, or team up with friends locally or online to go through the terrifying story.

Arcadegeddon

Gilly decides to save his arcade from a faceless mega-corporation by developing a new super game. Unfortunately, the corp launches a cyberattack to prevent the protagonist from accomplishing this task. You and up to three of your friends can team up to save the game from the virus. Arcadegeddon is an ever-evolving multiplayer co-op shooter that features a mixture of Player vs Enemy (PvE) and Player vs Player (PvP) modes.

Before the arrival of these games, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have until Monday, July 4 to add the June 2022 gamesGod of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — to their game library.

The free PS Plus games are not to be confused with the new Game Catalogue available on PS Plus Extra, Deluxe, and Premium. While the Game Catalogue titles can only be played until they exist on the service, the free PS Plus games can be played as long as you've an active subscription to any of the tiers.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Crash Bandicoot
PEGI Rating 7+
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Dark Pictures Anthology
PEGI Rating 16+
Arcadegeddon

Arcadegeddon

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer, Co-op
PEGI Rating 12+
Further reading: PS Plus, Sony, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus July 2022 Games, Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time, The Dark Pictures Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Deluxe, PS Plus Extra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.