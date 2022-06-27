Technology News
  • PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, Man of Medan

PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, Man of Medan

PS Plus subscribers still have a few more days to get God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and All-Star Brawl.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 June 2022 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation Plus' new tiers were rolled out in India, the US earlier this month

Highlights
  • PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can expect three new games
  • The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan coming as one of the PS4 titles
  • Sony is expected to officially release the July list later this week

PlayStation Plus' free games for July 2022 have reportedly been leaked online. Sony's subscription-based service is said to offer the 2020 platform game Crash Bandicoot 4, as well as survival horror title The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan that debuted in 2019. Additionally, PS Plus subscribers are reported to receive the 2021 arcade game Arcadegeddon. Sony is expected to officially announce the titles it will bring to PlayStation Plus subscribers in July later this week. Last week, the revamped, tier-based PlayStation Plus was rolled out to global markets including India. It is available starting at Rs. 499 a month.

French deals-focussed website Dealabs has leaked the details about the free games coming to PlayStation Plus next month. According to the website, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and Arcadegeddon will be available to both PS4 and PS5 users, while The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan will be given to PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation 4. Most PS4 games are backward compatible on PS5.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was released in September 2020 as the latest title in the Crash Bandicoot franchise. Developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was initially available on PS4 and Xbox One, though it was later released for PS5 as well as Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs.

Arcade game Arcadegeddon was released in July 2021 across platforms including PS4 and PS5 as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows. It is developed and published by IIFonic.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, on the other hand, was released in August 2019. The title is developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It debuted on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs as the first game in The Dark Pictures anthology.

If we look at Sony's historical records, the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus is expected to be announced on July 1.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus subscribers still have a few days to get titles including God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and All-Star Brawl that all were released for the paid service earlier this month. These three games are available until July 4.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Crash Bandicoot
PEGI Rating 7+
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Dark Pictures Anthology
PEGI Rating 16+
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Majority Altcoins Join BTC, ETH in Reflecting Losses as Price Chart Remains Drenched in Red

