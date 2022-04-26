Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

Starting at Rs. 499 a month, and going up to Rs. 5,749 for PS Plus Deluxe annually.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 April 2022 11:35 IST
PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

Photo Credit: Sony/PlayStation

New PS Plus launches June 22 in India

Highlights
  • PS Plus Essential at Rs. 499 monthly, Rs. 2,999 a year
  • PS Plus Extra at Rs. 749 monthly, Rs. 4,999 annually
  • PS Plus Deluxe at Rs. 849 monthly, Rs. 5,749 per year

India pricing for the all-new PlayStation Plus has been revealed. The highest tier, PlayStation Plus Deluxe — which offers game trials and a catalogue of games from the PS3, PS2, and PS1 era — will come in at Rs. 849 per month, Rs. 2,299 for three months, and Rs. 5,749 annually. The middle tier, PlayStation Plus Extra — that gives you access to hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games — will cost Rs. 749 per month, Rs. 1,999 for three months, and Rs. 4,999 for one year. That leaves the base tier PlayStation Plus Essential — online multiplayer access, and two PS4 and one PS5 game every month — which remains at the current PS Plus pricing: Rs. 499 a month, Rs. 1,199 quarterly, and Rs. 2,999 a year.

Sony India quietly updated its PlayStation Plus home page overnight Monday, with the new pricing and the June 22 date that was revealed last week. Weirdly, it states that “PlayStation Plus will be changing on 22 June and merging with PlayStation Now,” even though it's well known that PS Now isn't available in India and Sony has no plans to bring it here just yet. In its global rollout plans, Sony added 11 European regions to the list of countries and territories where cloud streaming access is available, but India was nowhere to be seen predictably. This is also why India gets PS Plus Deluxe, which doesn't offer cloud streaming, unlike PS Plus Premium in other regions.

PS Plus Deluxe is also more affordable than PS Plus Premium, as Sony had promised. For instance, in the US, there's a 20 percent difference in price between PS Plus Extra ($14.99 per month) and PS Plus Premium ($17.99 per month). Whereas in India, the difference between PS Plus Extra (Rs. 749 a month) and PS Plus Deluxe (Rs. 849 a month) is a little over 13 percent. It's also worth noting that PS Plus is more affordable in regions like India, where purchasing power is lower, as opposed to those like the US. Three months of PS Plus Extra in India (Rs. 1,999) is roughly equal to three months of PS Plus Essential in the US ($24.99).

Still, the all-new PS Plus costs a lot more in India than its biggest rival, Xbox Game Pass. Though when it comes to long-term plans, PS Plus has the edge. Following price cuts, Xbox Game Pass — access to a catalogue of over 400 Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X games — costs Rs. 394 per month, Rs. 1,049 for three months, and Rs. 2,099 for six months. If you want online multiplayer, access to PC catalogue and EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes in at Rs. 499 per month, Rs. 1,499 for three months, Rs. 2,999 for six months, Rs. 5,999 annually, and Rs. 11,999 for two years. While Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a lot cheaper than PS Plus Deluxe on a monthly basis, PS Plus Deluxe is marginally cheaper if you opt in for the full year.

Of course, these aren't equivalent subscriptions. While Xbox Game Pass offers new Xbox Game Studios titles day-one at no additional cost, Sony has only committed to older releases such as Returnal, Spider-Man: Remastered, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales being on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe. On top of that, while we have a full understanding of Xbox Game Pass' catalogue, we don't have that kind of clarity with the new PS Plus. Hopefully, we won't have to wait until June 22 to find more about Sony's promise of “over 700 games.”

The all-new PlayStation Plus launches June 22 in India.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus India, PlayStation Plus India, PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Deluxe, PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, PlayStation Plus Deluxe, PS Plus India price, PlayStation Plus India price, Sony India, PlayStation India, PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Now, PS Now
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Fitbit Rolls Out Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications to 9 Smartwatches: All the Details
Vivo S15e With Exynos 1080 SoC Launched, Vivo T1x Also Debuts With 50-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  10. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.