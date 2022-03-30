Technology News
  PlayStation Plus to Relaunch in June With Over 700 Games, 3 Tier Subscription Model

PlayStation Plus to Relaunch in June With Over 700 Games, 3-Tier Subscription Model

All-new PlayStation Plus is trying to compete with Xbox Game Pass.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 March 2022 13:10 IST
PlayStation Plus to Relaunch in June With Over 700 Games, 3-Tier Subscription Model

Photo Credit: PlayStation

The new PlayStation Plus is set to launch this year in June

Highlights
  • PlayStation Now users will migrate to PS Plus Premium at launch
  • PlayStation Plus Deluxe to be offered in regions without PS Now
  • Sony has announced new fees for the US, the UK, Europe, Japan

PlayStation Plus is being restructured — launching in June — to better compete with Xbox Game Pass. Sony has officially announced that the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will be clubbed together to offer three membership tiers globally. The new base tier, PlayStation Plus Essential, will have the same price and benefits as the current PS Plus subscription. There will also be PlayStation Plus Extra that will offer a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. PlayStation Plus Premium will feature up to 740 games, including PS3 games and classic games from older consoles, including PS2, PS1, and PSP.

As previously mentioned, PlayStation will be combining the PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions to offer the benefits of both with a three-tier membership model. PS Now is currently a cloud streaming service that allows gamers to play titles from older PlayStation consoles on the PS4, PS5, and Windows computers. Sony has confirmed that the current PS Now customers will migrate over to the new PS Plus Premium at launch without an increased subscription fee.

For regions without cloud streaming like India, Sony will offer the PlayStation Plus Deluxe membership. It is said to have a lower price than Premium, and will include classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP for offline play. Its price has not been revealed.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass though, Sony will not be offering its first-party titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök on day one on the new PlayStation Plus — even on the highest tier. When the new PS Plus arrives in June, it will launch with older PS5 titles, including Returnal, Spider-Man: Remastered, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales among others.

Sony is planning a phased roll out of the new PS Plus service with an initial release in various Asian markets in June. This is to be followed by launches in North America, Europe, and the remaining global regions where PS Plus is offered. The company plans to make this service available in all PlayStation Network territories in the first half of 2022.

PlayStation Plus new subscription fees

PlayStation Plus Essential

United States: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe: EUR 8.99 monthly / EUR 24.99 quarterly / EUR 59.99 yearly

United Kingdom: GBP 6.99 monthly / GBP 19.99 quarterly / GBP 49.99 yearly

Japan: JPY 850 monthly / JPY 2,150 quarterly / JPY 5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

United States: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe: EUR 13.99 monthly / EUR 39.99 quarterly / EUR 99.99 yearly

United Kingdom: GBP 10.99 monthly / GBP 31.99 quarterly / GBP 83.99 yearly

Japan: JPY 1,300 monthly / JPY 3,600 quarterly / JPY 8,600 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

United States: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

Europe: EUR 16.99 monthly / EUR 49.99 quarterly / EUR 119.99 yearly

United Kingdom: GBP 13.49 monthly / GBP 39.99 quarterly / GBP 99.99 yearly

Japan: JPY 1,550 monthly / JPY 4,300 quarterly / JPY 10,250 yearly

Sony India has yet to announce the fees for this new service. However, according to unconfirmed reports on the Internet, PS Plus Extra might start at Rs. 800 per month, with Rs. 2,000 quarterly and Rs. 5,000 yearly subscription options. The PS Plus Premium subscription is believed to start at Rs. 1,000 per month, alongside a Rs. 2,500 monthly plan and a Rs. 6,000 yearly membership option. As said previously, the base PS Plus subscription fee — now PS Plus Essential — is not going to change.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ‘Machine strike’ is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Returnal

Returnal

Genre Roguelike
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  • Good
  • Fight choreography, cinematography is wonderful
  • Upgraded stealth mechanics
  • Swinging is thrilling
  • Fun suits, Spider-Verse look
  • Relevance of story
  • Extensive photo mode
  • Bad
  • Not original enough
  • Repetitive gameplay
  • Game padding despite short length
  • Unconvincing stealth gameplay
  • Unrealistic in parts
  • Bugs, game freezing / crashes
  • India pricing is a joke
Read detailed Sony Spider-Man: Miles Morales review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man

  • Good
  • Solid combat
  • Fantastic sense of movement
  • Relatable hero
  • Compelling story
  • Bad
  • Stealth sections may be frustrating for some
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC, Android 12

