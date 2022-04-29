Technology News
  • Sony Informs Developers Must Release Free 2 Hour Game Trials for PlayStation Plus Deluxe: Report

Sony Informs Developers Must Release Free 2-Hour Game Trials for PlayStation Plus Deluxe: Report

Sony’s policy only applies to games with a wholesale price of over $34 (about Rs. 2,600).

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 April 2022 12:18 IST
Sony Informs Developers Must Release Free 2-Hour Game Trials for PlayStation Plus Deluxe: Report

Photo Credit: Sony

The PlayStation Plus subscription service will launch in India on June 22

Highlights
  • Sony might employ PlayStation Store team to develop these game trials
  • These game trials would stay on PlayStation Plus Deluxe for a year
  • PlayStation Plus Deluxe will cost Rs. 849 per month in India

Sony has reportedly told developers to create free timed trials of their games for its upcoming highest tier of the new subscription, PlayStation Plus Premium (PlayStation Plus Deluxe in India). These free trials are purportedly required to be at least two-hour long. This policy is expected to only apply to games that will have a wholesale cost of over $34 (roughly Rs. 2,600). Furthermore, developers are expected to release free game trials only for upcoming titles. Already released games and PlayStation VR titles are believed to be exempted from this new policy.

The report from Game Developer suggests that developers would be given up to three months to release these trials from the date of the launch of their game on the PlayStation Store. They would have to keep these free trials live for at least 12 months for PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Premium users. Sony is said to be even open to custom game demos. Developers are supposedly still allowed to release games for free weekends and other promotional offers outside the PlayStation Plus Deluxe / Premium tier.

Ethan Gack from Kotaku suggests that these free game trials could be developed by the PlayStation Store team, which might prevent relatively smaller studios from getting overburdened with extra work. Still, concerns remain over these timed trials negatively impacting game sales. Also, Sony is believed to be not offering any extra perks to developers for releasing these free trials.

The all-new PlayStation Plus gaming subscription service has been confirmed to arrive in India on June 22. This three-tier service is divided into the PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Deluxe in India. Globally, the regions that support cloud streaming will receive the slightly expensive PS Plus Premium as the top subscription tier, instead of PS Plus Deluxe.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Plus Deluxe, PlayStation Plus Premium, PS Plus Deluxe, PS Plus Premium, Sony, PS4, PS5, PlayStation, PS Plus
