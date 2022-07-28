Technology News
PlayStation Plus August 2022 Free Games Include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Little Nightmares

The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus, starting August 2.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 28 July 2022 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation has more Yakuza games in store for us throughout 2022

Highlights
  • No exclusive titles for PS Plus Classics Catalogue as yet
  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • Players can add these games to their library until September 6

PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for August 2022 have been revealed. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On August 2, PS Plus subscribers get access to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, and Little Nightmares. These titles can be added to your game library until September 6, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.

Sony made the announcement on the PlayStation blog, revealing the set of games coming to the catalogue in August. Expect another announcement soon as with July, where PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers will get more titles as part of the Game or Classics Catalogue.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe vs Extra vs Essential: What's Best in India?

PS Plus August 2022: Yakuza Like a Dragon

Coming in first is the latest addition from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The story follows ex-Yakuza member, Ichiban Kasuga, as he returns to Tokyo after serving 18 years in prison for a crime he never committed. Players team up with a group of outcasts, to try and uncover the truth behind his family's betrayal. This would be the first mainline Yakuza game to feature turn-based combat — in addition to the classic offerings of arcade games, go-karting, and numerous substories. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available to play on PS5 and PS4.

PS Plus August 2022: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Developed by Vicarious Visions, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 brings back the epic skateboarding experience to new generation consoles. Rebuilt from the ground up, players can partake in various challenges, learn new tricks, and even go head-to-head with local 2-player modes and online multiplayer. Skaters from the original roster namely Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, and Bucky Lasek can be unlocked as well. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be available to play on PS5 and PS4.

PS Plus August 2022: Little Nightmares

And finally, we have the whimsical horror game, Little Nightmares — where you help Six, a little girl dressed in a yellow raincoat to escape the wretched town of The Maw. Players can expect numerous puzzles and platforming actions as they confront giant, corrupted souls looking for their next meal. The game plays into the psychological horror trope and uses blinking lights and dead silence to insight fear within you. Little Nightmares will be available to play only on PS4.

Additionally, over the course of 2022, PS Plus will bring in four more Yakuza games to service — rounding off the list to 8 titles. Later this year, players can expect Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life to be added to the subscription service. The current catalogue includes Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and the aforementioned Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Sony also reiterated that all PlayStation Plus subscribers have one last chance — until August 1 — to add Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Man of Medan, and Arcageddon to their library. These are the three free games that were announced for July.

PlayStation Plus subscription starts in India at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation plus, playstation, sony, yakuza like a dragon, tony hawk pro skater 1 and 2, little nightmares, ps plus, ps plus free games, ps plus august 2022, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5
