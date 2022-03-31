PlayStation Plus free games for April have been announced. Gamers will get three titles for free next month, as part of their subscription. All the three titles are available for PlayStation 4 players, while only one among the titles will be available for free on PlayStation 5. The three PS Plus titles will be available for download starting April 5. Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire are the games coming to PlayStation Plus this month. Persona 5 will be leaving the PS Plus Collection in May.

Sony announced the list of free games coming to PS Plus via a blog post. Subscribers will be able to download the free games starting April 5. According to Sony, users will be able to download these games for free until May 2.

PlayStation Plus games for April:



➕ Hood: Outlaws & Legends

➕ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

➕ Slay the Spire

Gamers also have the option to add Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner (PS5 version only), and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to your game library until April 4. Persona 5 will be leaving the PS Plus Collection in May 11. Here's a detailed look at the new free games for April:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

PS4 and PS5 owners will both be able to download Hood: Outlaws & Legends as part of their PS Plus subscription in next month. In the online multiplayer title, rival gangs compete in over-the-top heists. Among the different game modes is State Heist — a full co-op PvE mode where teams control spawn points to recuperate as much gold as possible. In Gold Rush PvPvE mode, two teams of four players can battle it out in an attempt to execute the perfect heist. The player can recruit a band of outlaws, master formidable fortresses, and outplay your rivals.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is and action-adventure multiplayer game that will be available for PS4 players. Gamers can play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and use their sets of skills to thwart Plankton's plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of robots. The game can be played both online and offline.

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire is a fantasy deckbuilder adventure that brings together elements of card games and roguelikes. Gamers have to create a unique deck from several cards to dispatch foes and reach the top while discovering relics to enhance the deck's power along the way.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.