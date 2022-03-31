Technology News
  • PlayStation Plus April 2022 Free Games Include Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, More

PlayStation Plus April 2022 Free Games Include Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, More

PS Plus subscribers can add these games to their PS5, PS4 libraries until May 2.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 31 March 2022 12:45 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PlayStation

Three PS Plus titles are coming for free on PS Plus next month

Highlights
  • The latest PlayStation Plus titles will be available starting April 5
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends will only be available for free for PS5 owners
  • Persona 5 will be leaving the PS Plus Collection in May 11

PlayStation Plus free games for April have been announced. Gamers will get three titles for free next month, as part of their subscription. All the three titles are available for PlayStation 4 players, while only one among the titles will be available for free on PlayStation 5. The three PS Plus titles will be available for download starting April 5. Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire are the games coming to PlayStation Plus this month. Persona 5 will be leaving the PS Plus Collection in May.

Sony announced the list of free games coming to PS Plus via a blog post. Subscribers will be able to download the free games starting April 5. According to Sony, users will be able to download these games for free until May 2.

Gamers also have the option to add Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner (PS5 version only), and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to your game library until April 4. Persona 5 will be leaving the PS Plus Collection in May 11. Here's a detailed look at the new free games for April:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

PS4 and PS5 owners will both be able to download Hood: Outlaws & Legends as part of their PS Plus subscription in next month. In the online multiplayer title, rival gangs compete in over-the-top heists. Among the different game modes is State Heist — a full co-op PvE mode where teams control spawn points to recuperate as much gold as possible. In Gold Rush PvPvE mode, two teams of four players can battle it out in an attempt to execute the perfect heist. The player can recruit a band of outlaws, master formidable fortresses, and outplay your rivals.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is and action-adventure multiplayer game that will be available for PS4 players. Gamers can play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and use their sets of skills to thwart Plankton's plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of robots. The game can be played both online and offline.

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire is a fantasy deckbuilder adventure that brings together elements of card games and roguelikes. Gamers have to create a unique deck from several cards to dispatch foes and reach the top while discovering relics to enhance the deck's power along the way.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation Plus, Hood Outlaws and Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Slay the Spire, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Sony, PS Plus, PS Plus Free Game
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Garmin D2 Mach 1 Aviator Smartwatch With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, Enhanced GPS Navigation Launched

