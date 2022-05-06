Technology News
  Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition to Go Free on Epic Games Store Starting May 12

Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition to Go Free on Epic Games Store Starting May 12

Terraforming Mars is currently free on the Epic Games Store until May 12.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2022 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Arkane Studios

Prey and Jotun: Valhalla Edition will be free to download until May 19

Highlights
  • Prey is currently priced at Rs. 1,799, ahead of the promotion
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition is usually priced at Rs. 459
  • Prey is a sci-fi survival sim released in 2017

Prey and Jotun: Valhalla Edition will be free on the Epic Games Store next week. The former is a sci-fi sim from Arkane Studios available on Windows, while the latter is a hand-drawn action-adventure game created by Thunder Lotus Games for Windows and macOS. Both titles have previously been offered for free on the store. Anyone with an Epic Games Store account can simply login to add them to their library next week, like every other game offered for free by Epic Games.

The free games for next week have been revealed on the landing page for free titles on the Epic Games Store. Gamers will be able to add Prey and Jotun: Valhalla Edition to their game library starting May 12. They will remain free to download until May 19, and can be re-downloaded again even after the promotion has ended, once it is in a gamer's library.

Prey Review

The first title, Prey, is a 2017 title set in an alternate timeline in the year 2032. Waking up aboard the Talos I space station orbiting around the moon, gamers must attempt to survive using tools found around you, while uncovering the mysterious threat ravaging the space station. As one of the last remaining survivors, players will need to craft items with blueprints, gadgets and tools on board the station — while avoiding dangerous creatures that can disguise themselves as ordinary objects. The game is currently priced at Rs. 1,799 on the Epic Games Store.

On the other hand, Jotun: Valhalla Edition will let players step into the shoes of Thora, a Viking who dies an inglorious death. In order to redeem herself, she must prove herself to the Norse gods by defeating five Jotun, elemental giants made up of five categories — plant, lightning, ice giant, fire, and warrior. With a mix of exploration and puzzle solving, gamers will have to reach a Rune and a God Shrine in each stage to continue the story and unlock/upgrade God Powers, respectively. It is currently priced at Rs. 459 on the store.

For those who don't want to wait until next week, Terraforming Mars, which usually costs Rs. 469 on the Epic Games Store, is currently available for free for a week, and gamers can add Asmodee Digital's turn-based strategy game to their library until May 12 ay 8:30pm IST.

The digital adaptation of the popular board game lets players lead a corporation, manage production, build infrastructure, and research technology — while braving the challenges of life on Mars. The game also offers a multiplayer mode with support for up to five players for local, online, and AI opponents.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Prey (2017)

Prey (2017)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Strong story
  • Cool abilities
  • Excellent level design
  • Bad
  • Overdoes jump scares
Read detailed Bethesda Prey (2017) review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Prey, Jotun Valhalla Edition, Epic Games, Epic Games Store, Arkane Studios, Thunder Lotus Games, Free Games, Terraforming Mars, Asmodee Digital

Further reading: Prey, Jotun Valhalla Edition, Epic Games, Epic Games Store, Arkane Studios, Thunder Lotus Games, Free Games, Terraforming Mars, Asmodee Digital
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Renewed for Season 5 and 6, Netflix and Formula 1 Announce

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
