Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • ED Files Charge Sheet Against Two People for Operating PP Poker Online Gaming App

ED Files Charge Sheet Against Two People for Operating PP Poker Online Gaming App

ED says that accused were operating a union namely 'Mini-India' on the online gaming app.

By ANI | Updated: 22 June 2022 14:39 IST
ED Files Charge Sheet Against Two People for Operating PP Poker Online Gaming App

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jonas Leupe

The charge sheet was filed under the provisions of PMLA, 2002

Highlights
  • ED had arrested the accused under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002
  • The accused were reportedly operating a union namely 'Mini-India'
  • Charge sheet was filed before a special PMLA court in Mapusa on June 3

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint/charge sheet against two people for allegedly operating "PP Poker Online Gaming App" and placing illegal bets and gambling, ED said on Wednesday. The persons who have been charge-sheeted were identified as Hardeep Singh and Ankur alias Rahul Khanna, both the residents of Kolkata.

Earlier on April 6, the ED had arrested Hardeep and Ankur under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and also conducted searches on their residential premises as well as other club managers and agents situated in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The recent charge sheet was filed before a special PMLA court in Goa's Mapusa on June 3, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. The Special Court had also taken cognizance of the same on June 17 and issued notices to the accused persons.

ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report registered by the Goa Police under various sections of the India Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976 and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, 2000 for illegal gaming activities and siphoning huge money through secret networks and thus causing loss to the exchequer of the government.

The investigations by ED revealed that Hardeep and Ankur were operating a union namely 'Mini-India' on the said PP Poker online gaming app.

"Under this union, it is observed that around 25 to 30 clubs are being operated by different individuals," said the ED.

"Through these clubs' individual players are invited through WhatsApp chats for placing illegal bets through poker gaming app PP Poker. It is seen that the commissions were generated at the rate of 5 per cent to 10 per cent by these clubs on each table being run by them," ED said.

The settlement of the commission and the betting amount is done illegally through hawala operators in cash or through anonymous crypto accounts with each individual player and union head by their respective club managers, said the agency, adding "the investigation has revealed that Hardeep Singh and Ankur had also invested Proceeds of Crime (POC) in the form of crypto accounts which were traced by ED".

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Enforcement Directorate, ED, Gaming
BTC Short Funds See Major Outflows, May Mean Negative Sentiment Close to Peak
ED Files Charge Sheet Against Two People for Operating PP Poker Online Gaming App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  5. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  7. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Details
  8. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Allegedly Bags TUV SUD Certification Ahead of July 12 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. BlockFi Secures $250 Million Revolving Credit Facility From Crypto Exchange FTX
  2. Google Pixel 6a Cases Leaked, Tipped to Match Each Colour Option
  3. ED Files Charge Sheet Against Two People for Operating PP Poker Online Gaming App
  4. BTC Short Funds See Major Outflows, May Mean Negative Sentiment Close to Peak
  5. Instagram, Facebook to Delay Taking Commission From Creators to 2024: Mark Zuckerberg
  6. Realme Narzo 50i, Narzo 20, C11 (2021) Receiving June 2022 Update: Details
  7. Fry Cry 5 Coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, Cloud on July 1
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Get 80 Million OLED Panels From Samsung Display: Report
  9. UAE-Based Ellysium Automotives Launches Electric Two-Wheeler Brand EVeium in India
  10. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops With Up to Intel Core I9-12900H Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.