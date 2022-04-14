Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32 inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor

Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor

AOC Agan Pro Gaming Monitor claims to offer a peak brightness up to 1,600 nits.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 14 April 2022 19:44 IST
Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor

Photo Credit: Porsche Design/ AOC

Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M comes with an adjustable aluminium stand

Highlights
  • AOC Agon Pro PD32M comes with a special aluminium stand
  • AOC Agon Pro PD32M is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs,1,36,990)
  • It comes with headphone hooks on both sides

AOC Agon Pro PD32M is a brand new gaming monitor from AOC, produced in collaboration with Porsche Design. The monitor has a frameless 32-inch panel with 4K resolution, Mini LED backlight for light control, two speakers, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has an aluminium stand that has been styles to look like Porsche steering wheels. Its rear is marked by RGB LED panels, and it features headphone hooks on both sides.

AOC Agon Pro PD32M price, availability

AOC Agon Pro PD32M gaming monitors are available for pre-order now, with shipments starting in June 2022. It is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs.1,36,990) and can be ordered via Porsche Design's official site. The gaming monitor will be available in Black and Grey colour variants.

AOC Agon Pro PD32M specifications

As mentioned, the new gaming monitor comes with a 32-inch Mini LED display with 4K resolution. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio with 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1400 support, and covers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space. The AOC Agon Pro PD32M features two HDMI ports, one of which supports HDMI 2.1 for up to 120Hz at 4K resolution, a headphone jack, one display port jack, and one USB-C port.

The gaming monitor is also packed with two 8W speakers, AdaptiveSync support, and a wireless controller for easily switching inputs and navigating its on-screen display, according to the company.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
AOC Agon Pro PD32M

AOC Agon Pro PD32M

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type Mini LED
Dimensions 613mmx290mmx715mm
Resolution Standard 4K
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Porsche Design, AOC, AOC Agon Pro PD32M, AOC Agon Pro PD32M Price, AOC Agon Pro PD32M Specifications
State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
Oppo Reno 8 Might Be One of the First Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc

Related Stories

Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. WhatsApp Communities Announced, Aims to Ease Group Conversation Experience
  4. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  5. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  6. Geomagnetic Solar Storm To Hit Earth Today
  7. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  8. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  10. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How
  2. WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience
  3. Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options
  4. New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21
  5. Apple's Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Winners Include Photo From Kolhapur Man
  6. Vivo X80 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing; May Pack Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Might Be One of the First Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc
  8. Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor
  9. State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
  10. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.