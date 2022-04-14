AOC Agon Pro PD32M is a brand new gaming monitor from AOC, produced in collaboration with Porsche Design. The monitor has a frameless 32-inch panel with 4K resolution, Mini LED backlight for light control, two speakers, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has an aluminium stand that has been styles to look like Porsche steering wheels. Its rear is marked by RGB LED panels, and it features headphone hooks on both sides.

AOC Agon Pro PD32M price, availability

AOC Agon Pro PD32M gaming monitors are available for pre-order now, with shipments starting in June 2022. It is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs.1,36,990) and can be ordered via Porsche Design's official site. The gaming monitor will be available in Black and Grey colour variants.

AOC Agon Pro PD32M specifications

As mentioned, the new gaming monitor comes with a 32-inch Mini LED display with 4K resolution. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio with 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1400 support, and covers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space. The AOC Agon Pro PD32M features two HDMI ports, one of which supports HDMI 2.1 for up to 120Hz at 4K resolution, a headphone jack, one display port jack, and one USB-C port.

The gaming monitor is also packed with two 8W speakers, AdaptiveSync support, and a wireless controller for easily switching inputs and navigating its on-screen display, according to the company.