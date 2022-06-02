Technology News
Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Release Date Revealed, to Include 4-Player Co-Op Multiplayer

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can now be pre-ordered from the official site.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 June 2022 16:31 IST
Photo Credit: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce two new legendary Pokémon — Koraidon and Miraidon

Highlights
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have new starter Pokémon
  • These games will feature Nemona as an in-game guide
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature freely explorable open-world

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now have a trailer and release date. The latest additions to the long-running Pokémon game series are set to arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18. This announcement was accompanied by a three-minute-long trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These games will be the first fully open-world Pokémon games that will give players the freedom to explore any region of their choice, instead of it being dictated by the story. There will also be a new four-player co-op multiplayer experience on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the traditional trading and battling multiplayer modes.

According to the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer released by Nintendo, it will introduce two new legendary Pokémon — Koraidon and Miraidon. Koraidon will feature on Pokémon Scarlet, whereas Miraidon will be available in Pokémon Violet. Besides these, players will begin their adventure with new starter Pokémon — Grass Cat Sprigatito, Fire Croc Fuecoco, or Water Duckling Quaxly. The trailer also offered a glimpse at the two new Pokémon trainers — Sada and Turo — who will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, respectively. There will also be Nemona, who will serve as the player's in-game guide.

As we previously mentioned, exploration in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will not be limited by the story. Players will be able to visit any region in the order they choose. This time around, there will also be a four-player co-op multiplayer experience. Nintendo has not revealed whether the games will feature specific co-op regions, or whether the co-op parties will be able to explore the whole map. However, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer depicts a co-op party exploring drastically different regions, so the former might be true.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch. Their digital versions are available to pre-order on the official website.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Further reading: Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Violet, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date, Pokemon, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, Co op games
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
