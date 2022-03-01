Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1, Number of Extra Daily Free Raid Passes Increased

Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1, Number of Extra Daily Free Raid Passes Increased

Pokemon Go trainers will now be able to find Alolan Exeggutor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2022 19:32 IST
Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1, Number of Extra Daily Free Raid Passes Increased

Photo Credit: Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Season of Alola will end on June 1

Highlights
  • Pokemon Go Season of Alola will see new Pokemons
  • Gamers can find Alolan Exeggutor in the wild
  • There will be new style of GO Battle League

Pokemon Go Season of Alola started on March 1 and it will run through June 1, the developers have announced. Pokemons that are found in the Alola region of the Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon games will be making their debut during the three-month course of the new season. There are also various seasonal highlights which include research on Islands of Alola, Melemele island special research, and a new Go Battle League. The developers are also increasing the number of extra daily free Raid Passes that Trainers can receive.

As per The Pokemon Go Team, trainers (gamers) will be able to find Alolan Exeggutor — a Grass & Dragon Pokémon — in the wild. Other Pokemons that have been teased to appear in the season include Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos. These Pokemons can be found in “Cities, Forests, Mountains, Beaches + Water, Northern Hemisphere, and Southern Hemisphere.” There are also various Pokemons that will hatch this season, as per the developers.

Pokemon Go, developed by Niantic, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company, is also getting exploration-related updates for the Season of Alola. The first is the increase in the number of extra daily free Raid Passes that Trainers can receive. Raid Passes can be acquired by trainers by spinning the Photo Disc at a Gym, and they can be used to participate in Raid Battles.

In addition to that, the stationary Incense bonus in Pokemon Go is going to be removed in favour of a new bonus that increases Incense duration from 60 minutes to 90 minutes. Incense are items that lure Pokemons to your location, and it lasts for 30 minutes when activated. The Go Battle League will have no ratings, instead it will feature opportunities for trainers new and experienced to compete. Trainers can also go for an Alola look with avatar items that will be available via the in-game shop “soon”.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Pokemon Go, Pokemon Go Season of Alola, Season of Alola, Pokemon
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, PureBook Pro 15.6 Launched by Laptops Licensee OFF Global

Related Stories

Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1, Number of Extra Daily Free Raid Passes Increased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 With 27 Sports Mode Launched: Details Here
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  4. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  5. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  6. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  9. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Visits Geekbench, Galaxy F23 Tipped to Launch in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1, Number of Extra Daily Free Raid Passes Increased
  2. CryptoWire Partners With Bitbns to Trade India’s First Crypto Index ‘IC15’
  3. Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, PureBook Pro 15.6 Launched by Laptops Licensee OFF Global
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000, Dimensity 1300 Chipsets Launched: All Details
  5. Realme V25 Storage Configuration, Realme Buds Q2s Design Teased Ahead of March 3 Launch
  6. Twitter Traffic Slowdown Reinstated in Russia Over 'Fake' Ukraine Posts: Report
  7. Asus Set to Announce a 'New TV Viewing Experience' In India on March 3
  8. Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack
  9. WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details
  10. Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.