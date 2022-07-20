Technology News
loading

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals on PS5, PS4 Games

PlayStation Summer Sale will be live until August 3.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 20 July 2022 15:51 IST
PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals on PS5, PS4 Games

Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studios

God of War is on sale for Rs. 749

Highlights
  • PlayStation Summer Sale is offering discounts up to 80 percent off
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 699 in PlayStation Sale
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available at Rs. 1,799

PlayStation has launched its annual Summer Sale, offering discounts up to 80 percent off on select titles on PS5 and PS4 games. The sale will be live for a limited time, starting July 20 and running until August 3 — after which new titles get added to the PlayStation Store. Gamers can claim offers on critically-acclaimed titles like God of War (2018) at a 50 percent price drop and the newly released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition at 25 percent off.

Other additions include the action beat 'em up game, Sifu at 20 percent off and the fresh campy horror title, The Quarry at a 33 percent price drop. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also a great choice — delving into a latter chapter in Nathan Drake's life as he explores the caverns in Madagascar. For your convenience, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider on the PlayStation ecosystem, and they can be accessed from the official Summer Sale promotional page.

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,600 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 699 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 1,049 — 70 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Knight Review - Dark Knight Rises?

Sifu at Rs. 2,664 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

UFC 4 at Rs. 759 — 81 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

God of War Review

God of War (2018) at Rs. 749 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tekken 7 at Rs. 449 — 85 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,999 — 25 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hitman 3 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Mortal Kombat 11 at Rs. 899 — 70 percent (PREVIOUS BEST)

Mortal Kombat 11 Review

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS5 games

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Quarry at Rs. 2,947 — 33 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Compelling plot
  • Rock solid combat
  • Slick traversal options
  • Well-designed levels
  • Lots to do without being overwhelmed
  • Bad
  • Visual inconsistencies
  • Pre-order DLC adds nothing to the story
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Batman: Arkham Knight review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Batman: Arkham
PEGI Rating 18+
Sifu

Sifu

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
EA Sports UFC 4

EA Sports UFC 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series EA Sports UFC
PEGI Rating 16+
It Takes Two

It Takes Two

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Hitman 3

Hitman 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Stealth
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Hitman
PEGI Rating 18+
Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Solid gameplay
  • Fun Story Mode
  • Expansive customization options
  • Great fighter roster that's well balanced
  • Bad
  • Confusing currency system
  • Gameplay can be grinding at times
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Mortal Kombat 11 review
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Mortal Kombat
PEGI Rating 18+
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • Much better than PS4 Pro version
  • Bad
  • Not a free upgrade
  • No multiplayer
  • No 4K at 60fps
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Uncharted
PEGI Rating 16+
The Quarry

The Quarry

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation sale, playstation summer sale, playstation, sony, god of war, playstation summer sale 2022, playstation games sale 2022, uncharted, red dead redemption 2, best games on ps4, best games on ps5, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Mortal Kombat 11, Hitman 3, Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Ratchet and Clank, Tekken 7, GTA 5, Batman Arkham Collection
India’s CoinDCX Exchange Appoints Former Amazon Pay Exec Gaurav Arora to Head DeFi Initiatives
Thailand Admits to Using Phone Spyware Citing National Security, Amid Allegations of Pegasus Usage

Related Stories

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals on PS5, PS4 Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Launch in India Without Charger
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. UIDAI Calls On 20 Hackers to Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  6. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  7. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Confirms Its Ad-Supported Plan Won't Offer All of the Content: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access
  3. iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to Develop EV Platforms
  4. Russia Punishes Wikimedia for Violating Law by Sharing Prohibited Content Over Ukraine War
  5. India’s Proposed IT Rules, Panel Formation for Content Moderation Decisions Concern US Tech Giants
  6. UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues
  7. Netflix to Acquire Independent Animation Studio Animal Logic to Boost Animation Production Capabilities
  8. NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development
  9. Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.