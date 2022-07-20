PlayStation has launched its annual Summer Sale, offering discounts up to 80 percent off on select titles on PS5 and PS4 games. The sale will be live for a limited time, starting July 20 and running until August 3 — after which new titles get added to the PlayStation Store. Gamers can claim offers on critically-acclaimed titles like God of War (2018) at a 50 percent price drop and the newly released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition at 25 percent off.

Other additions include the action beat 'em up game, Sifu at 20 percent off and the fresh campy horror title, The Quarry at a 33 percent price drop. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also a great choice — delving into a latter chapter in Nathan Drake's life as he explores the caverns in Madagascar. For your convenience, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider on the PlayStation ecosystem, and they can be accessed from the official Summer Sale promotional page.

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,600 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 699 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 1,049 — 70 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sifu at Rs. 2,664 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

UFC 4 at Rs. 759 — 81 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

God of War (2018) at Rs. 749 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tekken 7 at Rs. 449 — 85 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,999 — 25 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hitman 3 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Mortal Kombat 11 at Rs. 899 — 70 percent (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS5 games

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Quarry at Rs. 2,947 — 33 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)