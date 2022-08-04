Technology News
PlayStation Summer Sale 2022 Round 2: Best Deals on PS5, PS4 Games

PlayStation Summer Sale second wave will be live until August 17.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 4 August 2022 12:13 IST
PlayStation Summer Sale 2022 Round 2: Best Deals on PS5, PS4 Games

Photo Credit: Sony PlayStation

The Last of Us Part II is up for sale at Rs, 1,249

Highlights
  • PlayStation Summer Sale is offering deals up to 80 percent off
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now at Rs. 1,999
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 + PS5 bundle) is at Rs. 3,749

PlayStation Summer Sale has entered the second wave of its annual event. Sony has added even more titles to its sales catalogue, with discounts up to 83 percent off. The 2022 PlayStation Summer Sale runs until August 17, with great discounts on critically-acclaimed titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and The Last of Us Part II at a 50 percent price drop. Newly released titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition is also available for 25 percent off.

Other additions include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (remake) at 67 percent off and PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West at a 25 percent discount for the PS4 + PS5 bundle. Techland's latest parkour-based zombie-killing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human goes up for sale at 33 percent off, taking a grounded RPG approach for its narrative.

For your comfort, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider during the second round of PlayStation Summer Sale. They can be accessed from the official promotional page.

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,600 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us 2 Review

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design

FIFA 22 at Rs. 679 — 83 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 22 Review: More Arcade Than Ever

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,642 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dying Light 2 Review: When Zombies Meet Parkour

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,709 — 70 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut at Rs. 3.749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Ghost of Tsushima Review: A Kurosawa Samurai Movie You Can Play

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS5 games

FIFA 22 PS5 Edition at Rs. 1,349 — 70 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Demon's Souls (remake) at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Returnal at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hell Let Loose at Rs. 1,749 — 30 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Story subverts expectations
  • Background score and sound design
  • Kills feel personal
  • Semblance of open world
  • Accessibility options
  • Bad
  • Might be too morbid for some
  • Skill tree reset is too game-y
  • Might need to buy again for PS5
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part II review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ‘Machine strike’ is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Parkour and combat amalgamation feels satisfactory
  • Skill tree keeps the game engaging
  • Weapon modifications and choices are decent
  • Music gives the game an immersive experience
  • Bad
  • Story feels jarring and stretched
  • Battle against human-AI feels like a drag
  • Cut scenes are sometimes long and unnecessary
Read detailed Techland Dying Light 2 Stay Human review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Dying Light
PEGI Rating 18+
FIFA 22

FIFA 22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Improved goalkeepers
  • Better ball physics
  • More realistic crosses and passes
  • Create a Club returns
  • Bad
  • Arcade shots
  • Defensive aggression overreach
  • AI rubber-banding
  • FUT pay-to-win behaviour ignored
  • Volta is over-the-top
  • No story mode at all
  • Still no cross-play
  • Sluggish menus
Read detailed EA SPORTS FIFA 22 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series FIFA
PEGI Rating 3+
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Dragon Ball
PEGI Rating 12+
Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Cinematic flourishes
  • Gorgeous environment
  • Fantastic soundtrack
  • Strives for authenticity
  • Strategic, fun combat
  • Bad
  • Narrative, storytelling too classical
  • No guilt after ‘dishonourable' kills
  • Too much padding
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Tsushima review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Hell Let Loose

Hell Let Loose

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

