PlayStation Summer Sale has entered the second wave of its annual event. Sony has added even more titles to its sales catalogue, with discounts up to 83 percent off. The 2022 PlayStation Summer Sale runs until August 17, with great discounts on critically-acclaimed titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and The Last of Us Part II at a 50 percent price drop. Newly released titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition is also available for 25 percent off.

Other additions include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (remake) at 67 percent off and PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West at a 25 percent discount for the PS4 + PS5 bundle. Techland's latest parkour-based zombie-killing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human goes up for sale at 33 percent off, taking a grounded RPG approach for its narrative.

For your comfort, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider during the second round of PlayStation Summer Sale. They can be accessed from the official promotional page.

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,600 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 22 at Rs. 679 — 83 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,642 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,709 — 70 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut at Rs. 3.749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: best deals on PS5 games

FIFA 22 PS5 Edition at Rs. 1,349 — 70 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Demon's Souls (remake) at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Returnal at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hell Let Loose at Rs. 1,749 — 30 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)