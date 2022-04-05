PlayStation Studios is expected to acquire more gaming companies this year. The news was confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan on the official PlayStation podcast. Sony acquired five major studios in 2021, and recently announced the acquisition of Bungie, the developer of the original Halo trilogy, and Montreal-based Haven Studios that is currently working on a AAA multiplayer title. Sony does not want to be left behind after Xbox Game Studios went on an acquisition spree of its own, highlighted by the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,10,990 crore). These deals are awaiting regulatory approval.

In a recent episode of the PlayStation podcast, Ryan indicated that Sony is currently lining up future acquisitions. The company has already added Bungie and the Jade Raymond-headed Haven Studios to its family this year. PlayStation's last generation was dominated by single-player story-driven gaming titles such as God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man. However, these two acquisitions indicate a shift in Sony's strategy towards live-service games. Bungie has developed one of the most successful live-service gaming franchises in Destiny.

PlayStation and Xbox appear to be in a race to dominate the current generation of console gaming. Earlier this year, Xbox announced a multi-billion-dollar deal that will see it take over Activision Blizzard by 2023. Activision Blizzard currently has popular titles like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Overwatch under its belt. Xbox aims to add these games to its gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. Recently, Microsoft India introduced a reduction in its subscription tariffs by up to 28 percent citing local market conditions.

In related news, Sony has also revealed a revamped model for its gaming subscription service PlayStation Plus. The new service is set to launch in June, and will offer the combined services of the current PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions. It is said to include over 700 games, including games from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP.