Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022: Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and More Get Discounts

PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022: Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and More Get Discounts

The PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022 will last until April 28 at 5:29am IST.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 March 2022 18:43 IST
PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022: Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and More Get Discounts

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Some of the games are set to leave the sale on April 13

Highlights
  • PlayStation Spring Sale 2022 is offering discounts on over 450 games
  • There is a 60 percent discount on Read Dead Redemption 2
  • PlayStation is also offering discounts on add-on packs

PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022 is now live with limited-period deals on popular gaming titles and add-on packs. The sale began on March 30 and will end on April 27 at 11:59pm GMT (April 28 at 5:29am IST). Currently, there are discounts on PlayStation games like the Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and more. Sony has announced that certain games will leave the Spring Sale promotion on April 13. Keep an eye out for the new batch of games that will be added to the sale.

Sony has shared the complete list of PlayStation games and add-ons that are part of the Spring Sale 2022 on its official blog. Some of the standout deals include Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 1,199 with a 70 percent discount and Tekken 7, which is marked down 80 percent to Rs. 449.

PlayStation 5 Spring Sale 2022 best deals

NBA 2K22 at Rs. 1,517 – 67 percent discount

Hot Wheels Unleashed at Rs. 1,499 – 50 percent discount

Demon's Souls at Rs. 3,099 – 38 percent discount

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 799 – 80 percent discount

The Sinking City at Rs. 1,248 – 70 percent discount

PlayStation 4 Spring Sale 2022 best deals

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition at Rs. 1,999 – 50 percent discount

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at Rs. 1,999 – 50 percent discount

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,199 – 40 percent discount

God of War Review

Red Dead Redemption 2 Rs. 1,600 – 60 percent discount

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 749 – 50 percent discount

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

The Last of Us Remastered at Rs. 749 – 50 percent discount

Tekken 7 at Rs. 449 – 85 percent discount

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Spring Sale 2022 best deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,679 – 33 percent discount

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Review: Hanging by a Thread

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 2,375 – 50 percent discount

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut at Rs. 3,749 – 25 percent

Ghost of Tsushima Review: A Kurosawa Samurai Movie You Can Play

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,719 – 57 percent discount

Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 1,199 – 70 percent discount

Watch Dogs: Legion Review: Drone Away in Dystopic London

Wreckfest at Rs. 1,249 – 50 percent discount

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22

Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series NBA 2K
PEGI Rating 3+
Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Genre Racing
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Hot Wheels
PEGI Rating 3+
Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls

Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Souls
PEGI Rating 18+
MotoGP 21

MotoGP 21

Genre Racing
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series MotoGP
PEGI Rating 3+
God of War (2018)

God of War (2018)

  • Good
  • Superlative combat
  • Engaging narrative
  • Great setting
  • Bad
  • PS4 Pro gets exceptionally noisy
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Good
  • Fun combat
  • Great story
  • Fantastic world to explore
  • Meaningful conversation system
  • Well-realised NPCs
  • Bad
  • Lack of a ‘lock-on’ system in melee combat is puzzling
  • Inventory management could be better
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
The Last of Us

The Last of Us

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  • Good
  • Fight choreography, cinematography is wonderful
  • Upgraded stealth mechanics
  • Swinging is thrilling
  • Fun suits, Spider-Verse look
  • Relevance of story
  • Extensive photo mode
  • Bad
  • Not original enough
  • Repetitive gameplay
  • Game padding despite short length
  • Unconvincing stealth gameplay
  • Unrealistic in parts
  • Bugs, game freezing / crashes
  • India pricing is a joke
Read detailed Sony Spider-Man: Miles Morales review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima

  • Good
  • Cinematic flourishes
  • Gorgeous environment
  • Fantastic soundtrack
  • Strives for authenticity
  • Strategic, fun combat
  • Bad
  • Narrative, storytelling too classical
  • No guilt after ‘dishonourable' kills
  • Too much padding
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Tsushima review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village

Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion

  • Good
  • Ability to recruit any passer-by
  • Recruiting offers unique gameplay choices
  • De-emphasising guns over hacking, stealth
  • Attention to detail to London's diversity
  • Near-futuristic London looks believable
  • Some small-scale missions are terrific
  • Bad
  • Lacks in personality
  • Citizens' behaviour in militarised London unrealistic
  • Too many hacking opportunities causes overcrowded UI
  • Frame rate drops on Xbox One X
  • Driving is not enjoyable
  • “Autodrive” is buggy
  • Long, bland loading screens
Read detailed Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Watch Dogs
PEGI Rating 18+
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Spring Sale 2022, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Spiderman Miles Morales
How China's TikTok, Facebook Influencers Push Propaganda
Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao Says ‘Crypto Terrible for Avoiding Sanctions’: Here’s Why

Related Stories

PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022: Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and More Get Discounts
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  2. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  3. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  4. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  5. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  6. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  7. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
  10. YouTube May Be Getting a New ‘Podcasts’ Homepage, Audio Ads: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.