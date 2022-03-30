PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022 is now live with limited-period deals on popular gaming titles and add-on packs. The sale began on March 30 and will end on April 27 at 11:59pm GMT (April 28 at 5:29am IST). Currently, there are discounts on PlayStation games like the Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and more. Sony has announced that certain games will leave the Spring Sale promotion on April 13. Keep an eye out for the new batch of games that will be added to the sale.

Sony has shared the complete list of PlayStation games and add-ons that are part of the Spring Sale 2022 on its official blog. Some of the standout deals include Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 1,199 with a 70 percent discount and Tekken 7, which is marked down 80 percent to Rs. 449.

PlayStation 5 Spring Sale 2022 best deals

NBA 2K22 at Rs. 1,517 – 67 percent discount

Hot Wheels Unleashed at Rs. 1,499 – 50 percent discount

Demon's Souls at Rs. 3,099 – 38 percent discount

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 799 – 80 percent discount

The Sinking City at Rs. 1,248 – 70 percent discount

PlayStation 4 Spring Sale 2022 best deals

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition at Rs. 1,999 – 50 percent discount

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at Rs. 1,999 – 50 percent discount

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,199 – 40 percent discount

Red Dead Redemption 2 Rs. 1,600 – 60 percent discount

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 749 – 50 percent discount

The Last of Us Remastered at Rs. 749 – 50 percent discount

Tekken 7 at Rs. 449 – 85 percent discount

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Spring Sale 2022 best deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,679 – 33 percent discount

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 2,375 – 50 percent discount

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut at Rs. 3,749 – 25 percent

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,719 – 57 percent discount

Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 1,199 – 70 percent discount

Wreckfest at Rs. 1,249 – 50 percent discount