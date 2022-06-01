Technology News
PlayStation Plus June Games Leaked: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The new PlayStation Plus is set to release in India on June 22.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:07 IST
Photo Credit: PlayStation/ Steam

God of War (2018) is expected to be available on PlayStation Plus from June 7

Highlights
  • Sony has begun the global rollout of the new PlayStation Plus
  • It was announced to offer a total of over 700 games at launch
  • PlayStation Plus Deluxe starts from Rs. 849 per month in India

PlayStation Plus' free games for June 2022 have reportedly been leaked. The list is said to include God of War (2018), Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Sony has begun the global rollout of the revamped tier-based PlayStation Plus subscription service and is set to arrive in India on June 22. Sony had announced to offer over 700 games in total at launch. However, recent reports have suggested that the game count was significantly lower during the first phase of its global rollout.

According to a report by Dealabs, the free games being offered on PlayStation Plus in June 2022 include God of War (2018), Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. These games are expected to be available to PlayStation Plus members from June 7 to July 5.

As we mentioned earlier, the new PlayStation Plus will be available in India beginning on June 22. Sony has also revealed the pricing for all three subscription tiers in India — PlayStation Plus Deluxe starts from Rs. 849 per month, PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs. 749 per month, and PlayStation Plus Essential will be available for Rs. 499 a month. The addition of God of War is likely done to boost the marketing for the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök, which is set to release later this year in August.

The all-new PlayStation Plus has already arrived in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Despite promising over 700 titles at launch, PlayStation Plus is reportedly offering only 269 titles in Hong Kong. Other countries like Malaysia are also said to have received a lower number of games. In comparison, Xbox Game Pass currently offers over 400 games.

God of War (2018), Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are expected to arrive on PlayStation Plus on June 7.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Nickelodeon Super Brawl
PEGI Rating 12+
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
The Mandalorian Season 4 Confirmed, Creator Jon Favreau Reveals Writing Is 'More Precise'
Hero Electric to Deploy 1.5 Lakh Electric Scooters Over 3 Years for Zypp Electric's Fleet

