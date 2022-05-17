Technology News
Sony Reveals Games for Restructured PlayStation Plus Subscription, Ubisoft+ Coming to PS

A selection of games available for PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium/ Delux subscription are revealed.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 May 2022 14:48 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The title will include classic games with a new user experience

Highlights
  • Games under subscriptions may vary by market
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is included in the list
  • Some titles may not be available to stream until after launch

Sony has announced the list of games that will be coming to its restructured PlayStation Plus subscription. The list includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Demon's Souls, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, NBA 2K22, among others. Furthermore, classic games such as Ape Escape, Super Stardust Portable, Syphon Filter, and Tekken 2, are also coming “with a new user experience”, Sony announced. You will get access to games based on the tier you've subscribed for: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium/ Delux. Meanwhile, Ubisoft+ will also be coming to PlayStation, bringing access to more than 100 titles.

As per the announcement made by Sony in a blog post, it has provided an early look at some of the games that will be included in the three tiers of the Playstation Plus subscription. The company says that the list includes titles for the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium/ Delux subscription.

It is to be noted that the games included in the list may vary by local market. Some titles in the list may not be available to stream until after launch, however, they will be available to download and play. Sony also notes that you'll get the same benefits that are currently available today for PlayStation Plus members in any PlayStation Plus plan you choose.

A selection of the content that will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans can be accessed at PlayStation.com, and the platform will be updated with the game list when it launches in different regions, Sony says.

The games that will be available on PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium/ Delux will include titles from PlayStation Studios, third-party partners, a few classic games, and time-limited game trials.

In March, Sony announced a three-tier model for PlayStation Plus namely PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. Launching on June 22, gamers can get access to over 700 games, including PS3 games and classic games from older consoles, including PS2, PS1, and PSP.

As far as the subscription's India pricing is concerned, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will come in at Rs. 849 per month, Rs. 2,299 for three months, and Rs. 5,749 annually. The middle tier, PlayStation Plus Extra, will be available at a subscription price of Rs. 749 per month, Rs. 1,999 for three months, and Rs. 4,999 for one year. The PlayStation Plus Essential subscription cost will be the same as the current PS Plus pricing: Rs. 499 a month, Rs. 1,199 quarterly, and Rs. 2,999 a year.

Ubisoft+ Classics catalogue for PlayStation Plus will launch with 27 titles
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

In a related development, Ubisoft+ will be coming to PlayStation bringing access to over 100 titles, additional content packs, and rewards to the platform. Ubisoft also said that beginning May 24, it will launch a new Ubisoft+ subscription for PlayStation Plus called Ubisoft+ Classics that will have a curated selection of popular games and classic games. “The Ubisoft+ Classics catalogue for PlayStation Plus will launch with 27 titles and will grow to 50 by the end of 2022,” the company said.

It is to be noted that Ubisoft+ Classics will launch bundled with the PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tiers. Ubisoft+ subscription service is currently available on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, and ultimately will be available on PlayStation and Xbox.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
